Actualités de UK Column du 7.07.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News 7th July 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:31 - Latest Simultaneous Lockdown Briefings Preparing For The Permanent New Abnormal
UK Coronavirus Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3qQcSuJ
ONS Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/6mmyA08
Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qQdy3h
Government Press Release: https://bit.ly/3dPvYM0
16:51 - The Harsh Reality
UK column Interview: - https://bit.ly/2UsIdHR
Article: - https://cutt.ly/fmmunYz
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3jV42dA
25:22 - GP's May Be Liable For Vaccine Harm In Holland
BlckBx Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqJOxlKC5B8
DS Article: - https://cutt.ly/BmmuNNx
30:33 - Susan Michie From Spi-B Not Interested In Commenting On Her Membership of The Communist Party
38:53 - Journalists Standing Up
44:42 - European Elected Politicians Start To Speak Out
Video: - rapsodia.fi/covid-vaccine-genocide-english-subtitles/
Full Videos: - http://rapsodia.fi/category/ano-turtiainen
FVD Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/forumdemocratie
56:50 - The Policy Pathway
Institute For Strategic Dialogue: - https://www.isdglobal.org/about/
ISD Funders: - https://www.isdglobal.org/partnerships-and-funders/
ISD Board: - https://www.isdglobal.org/isd-board/
01:03:49 - MHRA Business Plan
MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV
Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3xtiu0o
01:06:49 - Mass Surveillance Proposed In the EU
Patrick Breyer Article: - https://cutt.ly/0mmaOcS
