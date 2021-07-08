Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column du 7.07.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 8 Juillet 2021, 03:36 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 7th July 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:31 - Latest Simultaneous Lockdown Briefings Preparing For The Permanent New Abnormal

Sources:
*************

UK Coronavirus Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3qQcSuJ

ONS Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/6mmyA08

Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qQdy3h

Government Press Release: https://bit.ly/3dPvYM0





16:51 - The Harsh Reality

Sources:
*************

UK column Interview: - https://bit.ly/2UsIdHR

Article: - https://cutt.ly/fmmunYz

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3jV42dA





25:22 - GP's May Be Liable For Vaccine Harm In Holland

Sources:
*************

BlckBx Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqJOxlKC5B8

DS Article: - https://cutt.ly/BmmuNNx





30:33 - Susan Michie From Spi-B Not Interested In Commenting On Her Membership of The Communist Party





38:53 - Journalists Standing Up





44:42 - European Elected Politicians Start To Speak Out

Sources:
*************

Video: - rapsodia.fi/covid-vaccine-genocide-english-subtitles/

Full Videos: - http://rapsodia.fi/category/ano-turtiainen

FVD Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/forumdemocratie





56:50 - The Policy Pathway

Sources:
************

Institute For Strategic Dialogue: - https://www.isdglobal.org/about/

ISD Funders: - https://www.isdglobal.org/partnerships-and-funders/

ISD Board: - https://www.isdglobal.org/isd-board/





01:03:49 - MHRA Business Plan

Sources:
*************

MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV

Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3xtiu0o  





01:06:49 - Mass Surveillance Proposed In the EU

Sources:
**************

Patrick Breyer Article: - https://cutt.ly/0mmaOcS

***
