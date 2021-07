Over 3️⃣0️⃣ West Indies Women and management staff are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a few more scheduled to receive their 2nd dose!✅

WI are Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women! 🙌🏽#vaccinatedontprocastinate #ᴠaccinesaveslives pic.twitter.com/dkSQqqW3h1

— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 29, 2021