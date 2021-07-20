Que se cache-t-il derrière l'assasinat du président Jovanel Moïse ? (Vidéos)

What's Behind The Assassination Of Haitian President Moïses? Journalist Kim Ives joins Behind The Headlines Correspondent Dan Cohen to discuss the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïses...
What's behind the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse? Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with activist and musician Chango Bastia about the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
