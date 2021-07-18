Overblog
[Vidéo] La France se soumettra-t-elle à la tyrannie liée à la COVID-19 ? (The Corbett Report)

par James Corbett 18 Juillet 2021, 05:54 Dictature sanitaire Macron Coronavirus France Articles de Sam La Touch

Visualisez la vidéo sur The Corbett Report

Voir la partie 2 de la vidéo.

Story #1: NATO Says Attack In Space Could Trigger Article 5 Mutual Defense Clause

https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/07/13/nato-attack-in-space-could-trigger-article-5-mutual-defense-clause/

Episode 345 – The Secret Lie That Started the Afghan War

https://www.corbettreport.com/afghanwar/

Beyond the Drama: What REALLY Happened at the NATO Summit

https://www.corbettreport.com/beyond-the-drama-what-really-happened-at-the-nato-summit/

NATO 2030: Global Domination or Bust

https://www.corbettreport.com/nato-2030-global-domination-or-bust/

Pentagon Sees China’s Offensive Space Technology ‘On the March’

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/pentagon-sees-china-e2-80-99s-offensive-space-technology-e2-80-98on-the-march-e2-80-99/ar-AALZOHh

Story #2: France Mandates Vaccine Passports for “Non-Essential” Services

https://reclaimthenet.org/france-vaccine-passports-bookings/

“Potentially a Death Sentence”: White House Goes Off On Vaccine Fearmongers

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/biden-covid-vaccination-campaign-499278

Story #3: Is Your Cash Becoming Outdated for Digital Currency? At the Ballpark, Yes!

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/cash-outdated-currency-ballparks-sporting-events-cash-app-venmo-apple-pay/275-b0ff18cd-43f1-4101-8fc6-afaa2f84e127

“It’s money made just for the park.”

https://frinkiac.com/caption/S06E04/475657

#CashFriday: Make Cash Great Again

https://home.solari.com/cash-friday/

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

