Actualités de UK Column en date du 11.08.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 12 Août 2021, 15:02 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 11th August 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Everyone Is Academically Brilliant In the Covid Era

Sources:
*************

Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.is/oJKgW

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3iuHAqs

Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.is/F7J3N

Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.is/THZIC





06:24 - The Persecution of Assange Continues

Sources:
*****************

AD Article: - https://bit.ly/3s9vkyZ





10:01 - Dutch FVD Reveals Pfizer Demands

Sources:
***************

FVD Article: -  https://bit.ly/3yH2QPz




13:44 - Moderna Exposed For Not Reporting Vaccine ADRs

Sources:
************

AB Article: - https://bit.ly/3CwG3s2





15:55 - Dutch Heart Surgeon Reveal Mind Control In Medical Training

Sources:
**************

BB Interview: - https://bit.ly/37BFFdM





18:31 - Icelandic Scientists Advocates Herd Immunity

Sources:
***************

EL Article: - https://bit.ly/3yGULKJ

AB Tweet: - https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1424409919713943552





20:00 - Belfast Reveals Worrying Rate of Nurse Resignations

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/LgO5m





22:13 - What Are COVID 'Green Zones?'

Sources:
**************

SH Document: - https://cutt.ly/zQAw1EG

Covid-19 Hygiene Hub: - https://bit.ly/3sa5JGf





28:46 - Wayne Smith Reporting Suspicious Care Home Deaths

Sources:
*************

Wayne Smith Video: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYjYwwBWJ5Dy/

UKC Interview: - https://bit.ly/3fWamPo





38:33 - UK Column Emails





40:33 - Australian Offered Alcohol For Vaccines





42:00 - DFCE Call For Professional Testimonials For Dr White

Sources:
**************

DFCE Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQP0MJ6

GAB Documents: - https://cutt.ly/aQP06Aq





44:29 - Dutch Scientists Questions Climate Science

Sources:
*************

T Article: - https://bit.ly/3fUn1lQ

Article: - https://twitter.com/henkdevree/status/1423559637316550659

GCIG AR6 Response: - https://bit.ly/3lRYr91

Willie Soon Statement: - https://bit.ly/3yHb9Lf





50:58 - The BBC Climate Change Campaign

Sources:
**************

Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/hzUvC

Sir Patrick Valance Tweet: - https://twitter.com/uksciencechief/status/1424679290864549891

Francis Hoar Response: - https://twitter.com/Francis_Hoar/status/1425363249701216262





01:01:01 - Corporate Corruption of Genomics Contracts In the UK 

Sources:
**************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3lXY90e

UK Column: https://bit.ly/3jPD4md





01:03:52 - Democracy Redefined By Dictators

Sources:
**************

TID: - https://this-is-democracy.com/

Westminster Foundation for Democracy: - https://www.wfd.org/about/

UKC Dissidents Guide: - https://cutt.ly/SQAaEBJ




01:11:10 - Intersectionality Enforced In Scottish Education

Sources:
**************

Standards Framework: - https://bit.ly/3CFqHRZ

Vox Article: - https://bit.ly/3jLKhn9

Crenshaw Paper: - https://bit.ly/3Ax3oId

In2Teaching: - http://www.in2teaching.org.uk/





01:16:09 - Silliness Of the Day

Sources:
*************

RAFLuton Tweet: -  https://twitter.com/RAF_Luton/status/1423203646049853447 

Murdo Fraser Tweet: - https://twitter.com/murdo_fraser/status/1424078244480000003 

Article: - https://archive.is/DJGAc 
 

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

