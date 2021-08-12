Actualités de UK Column en date du 11.08.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Everyone Is Academically Brilliant In the Covid Era



Sources:

Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.is/oJKgW



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3iuHAqs



Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.is/F7J3N



Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.is/THZIC











06:24 - The Persecution of Assange Continues



Sources:

AD Article: - https://bit.ly/3s9vkyZ











10:01 - Dutch FVD Reveals Pfizer Demands



Sources:

FVD Article: - https://bit.ly/3yH2QPz









13:44 - Moderna Exposed For Not Reporting Vaccine ADRs



Sources:

AB Article: - https://bit.ly/3CwG3s2











15:55 - Dutch Heart Surgeon Reveal Mind Control In Medical Training



Sources:

BB Interview: - https://bit.ly/37BFFdM











18:31 - Icelandic Scientists Advocates Herd Immunity



Sources:

EL Article: - https://bit.ly/3yGULKJ



AB Tweet: - https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1424409919713943552











20:00 - Belfast Reveals Worrying Rate of Nurse Resignations



Sources:

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/LgO5m











22:13 - What Are COVID 'Green Zones?'



Sources:

SH Document: - https://cutt.ly/zQAw1EG



Covid-19 Hygiene Hub: - https://bit.ly/3sa5JGf











28:46 - Wayne Smith Reporting Suspicious Care Home Deaths



Sources:

Wayne Smith Video: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYjYwwBWJ5Dy/



UKC Interview: - https://bit.ly/3fWamPo











38:33 - UK Column Emails











40:33 - Australian Offered Alcohol For Vaccines











42:00 - DFCE Call For Professional Testimonials For Dr White



Sources:

DFCE Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQP0MJ6



GAB Documents: - https://cutt.ly/aQP06Aq











44:29 - Dutch Scientists Questions Climate Science



Sources:

T Article: - https://bit.ly/3fUn1lQ



Article: - https://twitter.com/henkdevree/status/1423559637316550659



GCIG AR6 Response: - https://bit.ly/3lRYr91



Willie Soon Statement: - https://bit.ly/3yHb9Lf











50:58 - The BBC Climate Change Campaign



Sources:

Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/hzUvC



Sir Patrick Valance Tweet: - https://twitter.com/uksciencechief/status/1424679290864549891



Francis Hoar Response: - https://twitter.com/Francis_Hoar/status/1425363249701216262











01:01:01 - Corporate Corruption of Genomics Contracts In the UK



Sources:

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3lXY90e



UK Column: https://bit.ly/3jPD4md











01:03:52 - Democracy Redefined By Dictators



Sources:

TID: - https://this-is-democracy.com/



Westminster Foundation for Democracy: - https://www.wfd.org/about/



UKC Dissidents Guide: - https://cutt.ly/SQAaEBJ









01:11:10 - Intersectionality Enforced In Scottish Education



Sources:

Standards Framework: - https://bit.ly/3CFqHRZ



Vox Article: - https://bit.ly/3jLKhn9



Crenshaw Paper: - https://bit.ly/3Ax3oId



In2Teaching: - http://www.in2teaching.org.uk/











01:16:09 - Silliness Of the Day



Sources:

RAFLuton Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RAF_Luton/status/1423203646049853447



Murdo Fraser Tweet: - https://twitter.com/murdo_fraser/status/1424078244480000003



Article: - https://archive.is/DJGAc

