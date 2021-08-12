Actualités de UK Column en date du 11.08.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 11th August 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - Everyone Is Academically Brilliant In the Covid Era
Sources:
*************
Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.is/oJKgW
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3iuHAqs
Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.is/F7J3N
Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.is/THZIC
06:24 - The Persecution of Assange Continues
Sources:
*****************
AD Article: - https://bit.ly/3s9vkyZ
10:01 - Dutch FVD Reveals Pfizer Demands
Sources:
***************
FVD Article: - https://bit.ly/3yH2QPz
13:44 - Moderna Exposed For Not Reporting Vaccine ADRs
Sources:
************
AB Article: - https://bit.ly/3CwG3s2
15:55 - Dutch Heart Surgeon Reveal Mind Control In Medical Training
Sources:
**************
BB Interview: - https://bit.ly/37BFFdM
18:31 - Icelandic Scientists Advocates Herd Immunity
Sources:
***************
EL Article: - https://bit.ly/3yGULKJ
AB Tweet: - https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1424409919713943552
20:00 - Belfast Reveals Worrying Rate of Nurse Resignations
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/LgO5m
22:13 - What Are COVID 'Green Zones?'
Sources:
**************
SH Document: - https://cutt.ly/zQAw1EG
Covid-19 Hygiene Hub: - https://bit.ly/3sa5JGf
28:46 - Wayne Smith Reporting Suspicious Care Home Deaths
Sources:
*************
Wayne Smith Video: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYjYwwBWJ5Dy/
UKC Interview: - https://bit.ly/3fWamPo
38:33 - UK Column Emails
40:33 - Australian Offered Alcohol For Vaccines
42:00 - DFCE Call For Professional Testimonials For Dr White
Sources:
**************
DFCE Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQP0MJ6
GAB Documents: - https://cutt.ly/aQP06Aq
44:29 - Dutch Scientists Questions Climate Science
Sources:
*************
T Article: - https://bit.ly/3fUn1lQ
Article: - https://twitter.com/henkdevree/status/1423559637316550659
GCIG AR6 Response: - https://bit.ly/3lRYr91
Willie Soon Statement: - https://bit.ly/3yHb9Lf
50:58 - The BBC Climate Change Campaign
Sources:
**************
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/hzUvC
Sir Patrick Valance Tweet: - https://twitter.com/uksciencechief/status/1424679290864549891
Francis Hoar Response: - https://twitter.com/Francis_Hoar/status/1425363249701216262
01:01:01 - Corporate Corruption of Genomics Contracts In the UK
Sources:
**************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3lXY90e
UK Column: https://bit.ly/3jPD4md
01:03:52 - Democracy Redefined By Dictators
Sources:
**************
TID: - https://this-is-democracy.com/
Westminster Foundation for Democracy: - https://www.wfd.org/about/
UKC Dissidents Guide: - https://cutt.ly/SQAaEBJ
01:11:10 - Intersectionality Enforced In Scottish Education
Sources:
**************
Standards Framework: - https://bit.ly/3CFqHRZ
Vox Article: - https://bit.ly/3jLKhn9
Crenshaw Paper: - https://bit.ly/3Ax3oId
In2Teaching: - http://www.in2teaching.org.uk/
01:16:09 - Silliness Of the Day
Sources:
*************
RAFLuton Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RAF_Luton/status/1423203646049853447
Murdo Fraser Tweet: - https://twitter.com/murdo_fraser/status/1424078244480000003
Article: - https://archive.is/DJGAc
***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.
Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres