Actualités de UK Column en date du 2.08.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:30 - No Vaccine Risk Assessment



Reg 174 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3yqCbGQ



Edinburgh University Article: - https://bit.ly/2WBpIll









07:22 - NHS Never Kill People Though They Planned To Do So



Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.ph/0yncc



Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.ph/V5rLD



Telegraph Article 003: - https://archive.ph/nue7q



Telegraph Article 004: - https://archive.ph/SGqpl



Telegraph Article 005: - https://archive.ph/A2ylN



PH Press Release: - https://archive.is/aM7gq











22:39 - Doctors For Covid Ethics Symposium



Session 1: - https://bit.ly/3A4q6XU



Session 2: - https://bit.ly/37jLtbm











23:45 - UK Column Emails









25:48 - Delores Cahill On Northern Exposure



Interview: - https://cutt.ly/6Qk4yhP









26:40 - Digital Identity Trust Framework



Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yfX1sa



Matt Warman Statement: - https://bit.ly/3foGQBr



Consultation: - https://bit.ly/2WH8e77













36:25 - Pandemic Housing Bubble?



FT Article: - https://archive.is/67SnI











40:31 - Sky News Australia Censored By YouTube



Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3foRkRr



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/i7RDm



IPSO COVID 19 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3lAKpsn



Danish Study: - https://bit.ly/3zY8ux5



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/j2e1b











49:26 - Legal System Transition Into Political Oppression On Both Sides Of The Pond



Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3C4cfTr



LR Article: - https://cutt.ly/6Qlrfrp



Northern Exposure Video: - https://cutt.ly/vQluM19













57:41 - UN Food Systems Summit



UN Food Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Vr6y0S



Michael Gove Statement: - https://archive.is/6Q42S



Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3zWlcfy



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xmjvqd



OWID Article: - https://bit.ly/3zZwyj4











01:10:09 - Exercise Of State Power For Politician's Benefit



Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3rM5DV7











01:12:48 - Drug Death Disaster In Scotland



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/fGZ9P











01:14:44 - Revolving Door Supreme For Sedwill



Rothschild Article: - https://cutt.ly/3QliWOk



Lloyds Article: - https://bit.ly/2WGDLWN



First Sea Lord Tweet: - https://twitter.com/AdmTonyRadakin/status/1421552416273670146