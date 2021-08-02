Overblog
Actualités de UK Column en date du 2.08.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 2 Août 2021, 21:41 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 2nd August 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo, cliquez ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:30 - No Vaccine Risk Assessment

Sources:
*************

Reg 174 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3yqCbGQ

Edinburgh University Article: - https://bit.ly/2WBpIll




07:22 - NHS Never Kill People Though They Planned To Do So

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article 001: - https://archive.ph/0yncc

Telegraph Article 002: - https://archive.ph/V5rLD

Telegraph Article 003: - https://archive.ph/nue7q 

Telegraph Article 004: - https://archive.ph/SGqpl 

Telegraph Article 005: - https://archive.ph/A2ylN

PH Press Release: - https://archive.is/aM7gq





22:39 - Doctors For Covid Ethics Symposium

Sources:
*************

Session 1: - https://bit.ly/3A4q6XU

Session 2: - https://bit.ly/37jLtbm





23:45 - UK Column Emails




25:48 - Delores Cahill On Northern Exposure

Sources:
************

Interview: - https://cutt.ly/6Qk4yhP




26:40 - Digital Identity Trust Framework

Sources:
************

Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yfX1sa

Matt Warman Statement: - https://bit.ly/3foGQBr

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/2WH8e77






36:25 - Pandemic Housing Bubble?

Sources:
***********

FT Article: - https://archive.is/67SnI





40:31 - Sky News Australia Censored By YouTube

Sources:
*************

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3foRkRr

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/i7RDm

IPSO COVID 19 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3lAKpsn

Danish Study: - https://bit.ly/3zY8ux5

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/j2e1b 





49:26 - Legal System Transition Into Political Oppression On Both Sides Of The Pond

Sources
************

Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3C4cfTr

LR Article: - https://cutt.ly/6Qlrfrp

Northern Exposure Video: - https://cutt.ly/vQluM19






57:41 - UN Food Systems Summit

Sources:
*************

UN Food Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Vr6y0S

Michael Gove Statement: - https://archive.is/6Q42S 

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3zWlcfy 

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xmjvqd

OWID Article: - https://bit.ly/3zZwyj4





01:10:09 - Exercise Of State Power For Politician's Benefit

Sources
************

Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3rM5DV7





01:12:48 - Drug Death Disaster In Scotland

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/fGZ9P





01:14:44 - Revolving Door Supreme For Sedwill

Sources:
************

Rothschild Article: - https://cutt.ly/3QliWOk

Lloyds Article: - https://bit.ly/2WGDLWN

First Sea Lord Tweet: - https://twitter.com/AdmTonyRadakin/status/1421552416273670146

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

