Actualités de UK Column en date du 9.08.21 (vidéo)

par UK Column 9 Août 2021, 19:20 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 9th August 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - IPCC Report Code Red Warning

Sources:
*************

IPCC AR6 Report: - https://bit.ly/3Cucasl

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/37wFMr0

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3CyjNxW

RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3yBhaJk

Ft Article: - https://on.ft.com/37tZx2h

Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH

Alok Sharma Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3xt8pjg

Alok Sharma Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3xt8UKa

Alok Sharma Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3yGgUbW

Alok Sharma Tweet 004: - https://bit.ly/3lH0f4u

Alok Sharma Tweet 005: - https://bit.ly/3rVXiy0

Alok Sharma Tweet 006: - https://bit.ly/37qg9Ik

Alok Sharma Tweet 007: - https://bit.ly/3istWV9

WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq

Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk

Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD

Climate Related Deaths: - https://bit.ly/2XcWoSD

Facts4EU.Org Stats: - https://bit.ly/3fKcBoG

GCIG Report: - https://bit.ly/3iyfWJf

MET Office Data: - https://bit.ly/3iw9bYn





17:17 - Do Not Question Science Because That's Unscientific Apparently

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/0yxk0

SMC About: - https://bit.ly/37vacK8

SMC Funding: - https://bit.ly/3ixnEmS

Wellcome Trust 10 principles: - https://bit.ly/3ixuadt







29:54 - We Can't Trust Medical Claims Anymore

Sources:
*************

WDDTY Article: - https://bit.ly/3lN9G2y





35:34 - Emails From UK Column Members




37:06 - Nicola Sturgeon's Slopey Shoulders

Sources:
**************

IT Article (Title Change): - https://bit.ly/3s0fff2




40:35 - The Italians Refuse To Play Divide and Conquer

Sources:
**************

N+R Article: - https://bit.ly/37vhBZW





41:46 - No Safety or Any Other Data But Booster Roll Out Anyway

Sources:
************

Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3lPHf3Q

P&J Article: - https://bit.ly/3iv1B0a






44:25 - RT Propaganda Nonsense To Falsely Accuse People Of Extremism

Sources:
*************

RT Article: - https://archive.is/hDLVP





49:01 - Glasgow Rat Infestation

Sources:
*************

G&W Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQYPCyO





49:59 - Nippy Digs A Deeper Hole




53:00 - Drug Related Deaths In the UK

Sources:
**************

ONS Report: - https://bit.ly/3xD7Mn7

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3CGAPu2




56:11 - Payment Processor's Purchase An Indulgence

Sources:
*************

PPNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3s1fS7W




58:54 - Apple Expands Child Protection It claims

Sources:
**************

Apple Article: - https://cutt.ly/nQY2a0H

Australian Dreft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3CzjL8Y





01:05:19 - Beware COVID Doublespeak

Sources:
************

YP Article: - https://cutt.ly/uQY2Qeo

ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3fMp3V1

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T

IFS Report: - https://cutt.ly/0QY8n5u

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

