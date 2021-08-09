Actualités de UK Column en date du 9.08.21 (vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - IPCC Report Code Red Warning



Sources:

*************



IPCC AR6 Report: - https://bit.ly/3Cucasl



Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/37wFMr0



BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3CyjNxW



RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3yBhaJk



Ft Article: - https://on.ft.com/37tZx2h



Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH



Alok Sharma Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3xt8pjg



Alok Sharma Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3xt8UKa



Alok Sharma Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3yGgUbW



Alok Sharma Tweet 004: - https://bit.ly/3lH0f4u



Alok Sharma Tweet 005: - https://bit.ly/3rVXiy0



Alok Sharma Tweet 006: - https://bit.ly/37qg9Ik



Alok Sharma Tweet 007: - https://bit.ly/3istWV9



WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq



Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk



Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD



Climate Related Deaths: - https://bit.ly/2XcWoSD



Facts4EU.Org Stats: - https://bit.ly/3fKcBoG



GCIG Report: - https://bit.ly/3iyfWJf



MET Office Data: - https://bit.ly/3iw9bYn











17:17 - Do Not Question Science Because That's Unscientific Apparently



Sources:

************



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/0yxk0



SMC About: - https://bit.ly/37vacK8



SMC Funding: - https://bit.ly/3ixnEmS



Wellcome Trust 10 principles: - https://bit.ly/3ixuadt















29:54 - We Can't Trust Medical Claims Anymore



Sources:

*************



WDDTY Article: - https://bit.ly/3lN9G2y











35:34 - Emails From UK Column Members









37:06 - Nicola Sturgeon's Slopey Shoulders



Sources:

**************



IT Article (Title Change): - https://bit.ly/3s0fff2









40:35 - The Italians Refuse To Play Divide and Conquer



Sources:

**************



N+R Article: - https://bit.ly/37vhBZW











41:46 - No Safety or Any Other Data But Booster Roll Out Anyway



Sources:

************



Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3lPHf3Q



P&J Article: - https://bit.ly/3iv1B0a













44:25 - RT Propaganda Nonsense To Falsely Accuse People Of Extremism



Sources:

*************



RT Article: - https://archive.is/hDLVP











49:01 - Glasgow Rat Infestation



Sources:

*************



G&W Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQYPCyO











49:59 - Nippy Digs A Deeper Hole









53:00 - Drug Related Deaths In the UK



Sources:

**************



ONS Report: - https://bit.ly/3xD7Mn7



Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3CGAPu2









56:11 - Payment Processor's Purchase An Indulgence



Sources:

*************



PPNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3s1fS7W









58:54 - Apple Expands Child Protection It claims



Sources:

**************



Apple Article: - https://cutt.ly/nQY2a0H



Australian Dreft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3CzjL8Y











01:05:19 - Beware COVID Doublespeak



Sources:

************



YP Article: - https://cutt.ly/uQY2Qeo



ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3fMp3V1



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T



IFS Report: - https://cutt.ly/0QY8n5u