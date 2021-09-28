Overblog
[Vidéo] Covid-19. Que s'est-il vraiment passé à Wuhan ? (Sky News)

par Sky News 28 Septembre 2021, 19:36 Origine Wuhan Coronavirus Allégations Chine Articles de Sam La Touch

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: What Really Happened in Wuhan This Sky News Australia special investigation into the origins of COVID-19 reveals what really happened in Wuhan in the early days of the pandemic.Award-winn...

Un lanceur d'alerte chinois affirme que la première épidémie de COVID était INTENTIONNELLE et s'est produite en octobre 2019 lors des Jeux mondiaux militaires de Wuhan - deux mois avant que la Chine n'informe le monde de l'existence du virus (Daily Mail)
Des scientifiques de Wuhan avec leurs collègues étatsuniens prévoyaient de libérer des coronavirus dans des grottes avec des chauves-souris 18 mois avant l'épidémie (The Telegraph)
La légende du “virus de Wuhan” – l’origine du (prétendu) nouveau coronavirus (Projekt Immanuel)
Le Lancet fait volte-face sur la théorie de la fuite de la Covid du laboratoire de Wuhan et publie une "opinion alternative" appelant à un "débat transparent" sur les origines du virus (Daily Mail)
