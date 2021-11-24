L'armée française bloquée pendant 3 jours par la population au Burkina Faso. Tirs de sommation. Un drone français détruit par le lance pierre d'un adolescent (Vidéos)

#BurkinaFaso people saying #NoMore to French military presence there, blocking a convoy of the colonial power’s troops for 3 days in the city of Kaya, northeast of the capital.#Africa is awakening!!#NoMore to neo-colonialism. pic.twitter.com/KEJp4Gn1Ja
A convoy of French army blocked by the youths in city of #Kaya in #BurkinaFaso.
The protestors denounce #France’s military intervention in the Sahel, demanding them to leave the region.
French soldiers open fire, 4 protestors injured.pic.twitter.com/rZgYbBJleH
13-year-old Aliou Sawadogo shot down a French military drone with his slingshot in Burkina Faso where thousands were protesting against the passage of a French army convoy. pic.twitter.com/fq9voLjYLc
***
----
