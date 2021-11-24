Overblog
L'armée française bloquée pendant 3 jours par la population au Burkina Faso. Tirs de sommation. Un drone français détruit par le lance pierre d'un adolescent (Vidéos)

par SLT 24 Novembre 2021, 19:48 Burkina Faso Armée française Kaya Blocage Manifestation néocolonialisme Françafrique France Articles de Sam La Touch

    13-year-old Aliou Sawadogo shot down a French military drone with his slingshot in Burkina Faso where thousands were protesting against the passage of a French army convoy. pic.twitter.com/fq9voLjYLc

 

A voir sur twitter

***
