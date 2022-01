Selon une étude scientifique US, l'incidence réelle de la myocardite et de la péricardite après vaccination anti-Covid est nettement plus élevée que l'incidence rapportée aux comités consultatifs étatsuniens

Preprint from Kaiser Permanente:

"The true incidence of myopericarditis is markedly higher than the incidence reported to US advisory committees"

Males 12-17, 377 cases per 1M 2nd doses –> 1:2652

Males 18-24, 537 cases per 1M 2nd doses –>1:1862https://t.co/sATM9BMZFU pic.twitter.com/WflS9SaGOV