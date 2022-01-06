Overblog
Le Dr Mattias Desmet, le Dr Robert Malone et le Dr Peter McCullough discutent de la formation d'une psychose de masse (Vidéo)

6 Janvier 2022

Pour voir la vidéo sur Rumble cliquez ici

Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough discuss Mass Formation Psychosis.

 

TPC is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation Psychosis; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history.

Desmet: https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias

Malone GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD

Podcast Links

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC

Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8

Twitter: Tommy’sPodcast (@tommys_podcast) / Twitter

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast

Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff

Merch:

https://f2s2.myshopify.com

