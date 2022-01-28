Overblog
Le Pdg de Pfizer déclare : "les vaccins ne semblent pas produire une protection immunitaire très durable" et qu'ils "n'ont pas le profil de sécurité que nous espérons pouvoir atteindre avec cette technologie" (CNBC)

par SLT 28 Janvier 2022, 21:21 Pfizer Bourla Vaccin Coronavirus Efficacité Sécurité Articles de Sam La Touch

Albert Bourla, président-directeur général de Pfizer, était interviewé dans l'émission "Squawk Box" de CNBC" - Lisez l'interview révélatrice du patron de Pfizer sur CNBC, dans laquelle il admet franchement que "les vaccins ne semblent pas produire une protection immunitaire très durable" et qu'ils "n'ont pas le profil de sécurité que nous espérons pouvoir atteindre avec cette technologie".

Source : CNBC “Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today

Repris sur Daily Sceptic 28.01.22 :

Traduction SLT

Le patron de Pfizer qualifie de «criminels» ceux qui diffusent de la «désinformation» sur la Covid (RT)
Vaccins et traitements contre la Covid-19 : nous devons disposer de données brutes, maintenant (British Medical Journal)
Les premières poussées de l'omicron malgré une 3ème dose de rappel montrent la faiblesse des vaccins à ARNm (Bloomberg)
La complaisante interview du PDG de Pfizer sur BFMTV (France Soir)
