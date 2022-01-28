Le Pdg de Pfizer déclare : "les vaccins ne semblent pas produire une protection immunitaire très durable" et qu'ils "n'ont pas le profil de sécurité que nous espérons pouvoir atteindre avec cette technologie" (CNBC)

Albert Bourla, président-directeur général de Pfizer, était interviewé dans l'émission "Squawk Box" de CNBC" - Lisez l'interview révélatrice du patron de Pfizer sur CNBC, dans laquelle il admet franchement que "les vaccins ne semblent pas produire une protection immunitaire très durable" et qu'ils "n'ont pas le profil de sécurité que nous espérons pouvoir atteindre avec cette technologie".
Source : CNBC “Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today”
Repris sur Daily Sceptic 28.01.22 :
- “Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today” – Read the revealing CNBC interview with the Pfizer boss, in which he candidly admits the “vaccinations seem to produce not very durable immune protection” and they “don’t have the safety profile that we hope we can achieve with this technology”.
Traduction SLT