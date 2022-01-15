Lionel Richie - All Night Long (Vidéo)

Lionel Richie - All Night Long (All Night)
Well, my friends, the time has come
Raise the roof and have some fun
Throw away the work to be done
Let the music play on
Everybody sing, everybody dance
Lose yourself in wild romance
We're going to;
Party, karamu, fiesta, forever
Come on and sing along!
We're going to;
Party, karamu, fiesta, forever
Come on and sing along!
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
People dancing all in the street
See the rhythm all in their feet
Life is good, wild and sweet
Let the music play on
Feel it in your heart
And feel it in your soul
Let the music take control
We're going to;
Party, liming, fiesta, forever
Come on and sing along!
We're going to;
Party, liming, fiesta, forever
Come on and sing my song!
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
Yeah, once you get started
You can't sit down
Come join the fun
It's a merry go round
Everyone's dancing
Their troubles away
Come join our party
See how we play!
Tam bo li de say de moi ya
Hey Jambo Jambo
Way to parti o we goin'
Oh, jambali
Tam bo li de say de moi ya
Yeah, Jambo, Jambo
Oh, yes
We're going to have a party!
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
We're going to;
Party, karamu, fiesta, forever
Come on and sing along!
We're going to;
Party, karamu, fiesta, forever
Come on and sing my song!
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
All night long! (all night)
Everyone you meet
They're jamming in the street
All night long!
Yeah, I said, everyone you meet
They're jamming in the street
All night long!
Feel good! Feel Good!