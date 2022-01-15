Lionel Richie - All Night Long (Vidéo)

Well, my friends, the time has come

Raise the roof and have some fun

Throw away the work to be done

Let the music play on

Everybody sing, everybody dance

Lose yourself in wild romance

We're going to;

Party, karamu, fiesta, forever

Come on and sing along!

We're going to;

Party, karamu, fiesta, forever

Come on and sing along!

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

People dancing all in the street

See the rhythm all in their feet

Life is good, wild and sweet

Let the music play on

Feel it in your heart

And feel it in your soul

Let the music take control

We're going to;

Party, liming, fiesta, forever

Come on and sing along!

We're going to;

Party, liming, fiesta, forever

Come on and sing my song!

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

Yeah, once you get started

You can't sit down

Come join the fun

It's a merry go round

Everyone's dancing

Their troubles away

Come join our party

See how we play!

Tam bo li de say de moi ya

Hey Jambo Jambo

Way to parti o we goin'

Oh, jambali

Tam bo li de say de moi ya

Yeah, Jambo, Jambo

Oh, yes

We're going to have a party!

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

We're going to;

Party, karamu, fiesta, forever

Come on and sing along!

We're going to;

Party, karamu, fiesta, forever

Come on and sing my song!

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

All night long! (all night)

Everyone you meet

They're jamming in the street

All night long!

Yeah, I said, everyone you meet

They're jamming in the street

All night long!

Feel good! Feel Good!