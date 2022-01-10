UK Column News - 10th January 2022

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:35 - Katy-Jo Murfin Protest Songs
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3GsYZd3
07:14 - ONS Death Data. Why Are they Hiding Deaths In People's Own Homes?
Latest ONS Data: https://bit.ly/3HKDwwa
ONS Place Of Death: - https://bit.ly/3zG49zL
13:00 - Another Sports Star Harmed By The Vaccines
Fabienne Schlumpf Article: - https://bit.ly/3JYRRqU
Jeremy Chardy Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HPxPx1
OpenVaers Data: - https://bit.ly/33lO45V
17:51 - Government Claims Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women As They Suspend Fertility Treatment For The Unvaccinated
Government Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3HHi3Eu
NHS GG&C Update: - https://bit.ly/3qbIlIV
Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3qWNrbi
24:34 - Children's Author Questions Masking Children
Times Article: - https://archive.fo/WDGgI
25:25 - Scary New Variant or Maybe Not
Article: - https://bit.ly/3f4CsqR
26:06 - Government Policy Becomes Comedy Gold
Video: - https://bit.ly/3HTNqeT
30:17 - Channel 4 News From 2019 Explains How Fascism Has Re-emerged in 2020-2022
Ch4 News Interview: - https://bit.ly/3zQCxbe
33:13 - What Is The Local Mainstream Media Doing Other Than Marketing Vaccines?
PH Article 001: - Plymouth Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3qe0kPb
Sajid Javid Confronted: - https://bit.ly/3zJpxnz
PH Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3JUchRL
Evening Standard Article: - https://bit.ly/3qcu3b4
PH Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3nbj288
49:06 - What is 'Pruning' Friends
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3zPpHtF
50:48 - Katey Jo Presentation On the Impact Of Restrictions On The Performing Arts
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3JQMAlb
CyberFirst Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3I6DzTt
01:00:37 - Digital Identity
Recent Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3zK7uOj
Previous Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3FcHD2n
Yoti: - https://www.yoti.com/
Ecospend: - https://ecospend.com/
BIS tweet: - https://bit.ly/3JVcO62
BIS article: - https://bit.ly/3HOF6gt
SI Article: - https://bit.ly/334ZEmm
UKC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3nbY1Ks
UKC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3r7jOE2
UKC Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3qWSRTG
UKC Article 004: - https://bit.ly/3326yso
01:06:37 - Kazakhstan Interference
NED Awarded Grants: https://bit.ly/3F7rgnH
OSF Article: - https://osf.to/3tb7wNR