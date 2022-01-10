Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News - 10th January 2022

par UK Column 10 Janvier 2022, 20:19 UK Column Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 10th January 2022

 

Visualiser la vidéo en cliquant sur ce lien

 

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:35 - Katy-Jo Murfin Protest Songs

Sources:
****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3GsYZd3





07:14 - ONS Death Data. Why Are they Hiding Deaths In People's Own Homes? 

Sources:
***************

Latest ONS Data: https://bit.ly/3HKDwwa

ONS Place Of Death: - https://bit.ly/3zG49zL







13:00 - Another Sports Star Harmed By The Vaccines

Sources:
****************

Fabienne Schlumpf Article: - https://bit.ly/3JYRRqU

Jeremy Chardy Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HPxPx1 

OpenVaers Data: - https://bit.ly/33lO45V






17:51 - Government Claims Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women As They Suspend Fertility Treatment For The Unvaccinated

Sources:
*****************

Government Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3HHi3Eu

NHS GG&C Update: - https://bit.ly/3qbIlIV

Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3qWNrbi





24:34 - Children's Author Questions Masking Children

Sources:
***************

Times Article: - https://archive.fo/WDGgI





25:25 - Scary New Variant or Maybe Not

Sources:
***************

Article: - https://bit.ly/3f4CsqR





26:06 - Government Policy Becomes Comedy Gold

Sources:
****************

Video: - https://bit.ly/3HTNqeT





30:17 - Channel 4 News From 2019 Explains How Fascism Has Re-emerged in 2020-2022


Sources:
****************

Ch4 News Interview: - https://bit.ly/3zQCxbe





33:13 - What Is The Local Mainstream Media Doing Other Than Marketing Vaccines?

Sources:
****************

PH Article 001: - Plymouth Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3qe0kPb

Sajid Javid Confronted: - https://bit.ly/3zJpxnz

PH Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3JUchRL

Evening Standard Article: - https://bit.ly/3qcu3b4

PH Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3nbj288





49:06 - What is 'Pruning' Friends

Sources:
****************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3zPpHtF





50:48 - Katey Jo Presentation On the Impact Of Restrictions On The Performing Arts

Sources:
***************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3JQMAlb

CyberFirst Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3I6DzTt





01:00:37 - Digital Identity

Sources:
*****************

Recent Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3zK7uOj

Previous Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3FcHD2n

Yoti: - https://www.yoti.com/

Ecospend: - https://ecospend.com/

BIS tweet: - https://bit.ly/3JVcO62

BIS article: - https://bit.ly/3HOF6gt

SI Article: - https://bit.ly/334ZEmm

UKC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3nbY1Ks

UKC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3r7jOE2

UKC Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3qWSRTG

UKC Article 004: - https://bit.ly/3326yso





01:06:37 - Kazakhstan Interference 

Sources:
****************

NED Awarded Grants: https://bit.ly/3F7rgnH

OSF Article: - https://osf.to/3tb7wNR
