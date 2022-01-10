UK Column News - 10th January 2022

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:35 - Katy-Jo Murfin Protest Songs



Sources:

****************



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3GsYZd3











07:14 - ONS Death Data. Why Are they Hiding Deaths In People's Own Homes?



Sources:

***************



Latest ONS Data: https://bit.ly/3HKDwwa



ONS Place Of Death: - https://bit.ly/3zG49zL















13:00 - Another Sports Star Harmed By The Vaccines



Sources:

****************



Fabienne Schlumpf Article: - https://bit.ly/3JYRRqU



Jeremy Chardy Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HPxPx1



OpenVaers Data: - https://bit.ly/33lO45V













17:51 - Government Claims Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women As They Suspend Fertility Treatment For The Unvaccinated



Sources:

*****************



Government Campaign: - https://bit.ly/3HHi3Eu



NHS GG&C Update: - https://bit.ly/3qbIlIV



Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3qWNrbi











24:34 - Children's Author Questions Masking Children



Sources:

***************



Times Article: - https://archive.fo/WDGgI











25:25 - Scary New Variant or Maybe Not



Sources:

***************



Article: - https://bit.ly/3f4CsqR











26:06 - Government Policy Becomes Comedy Gold



Sources:

****************



Video: - https://bit.ly/3HTNqeT











30:17 - Channel 4 News From 2019 Explains How Fascism Has Re-emerged in 2020-2022