UK Column News - 19.01.22 (Vidéo)

0:40 - Supermarket Confirms Formal Descrimination Against Unvaccinated Staff



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/Iv7nl











02:38 - Who Needs Clinical Trials?



MHRA Symposium: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home



Gov't Proposals: - https://bit.ly/3tEZ75r



Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3qJAKBy









08:41 - 100 Day Pandemic Mission with Debbie Evans



100 Day Mission: - https://bit.ly/32cqs3A



CEPI: - https://bit.ly/3GJKBgw



CEPI Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3qJuSbQ



RTN Article: - https://bit.ly/3nBa5Fe



UK Column (goto 03:25): - https://bit.ly/3GJ7YXz



Davos 2017: - https://bit.ly/3FHX2YV



Decade of Health: - https://bit.ly/3qGZKcQ



NHSx Precision Medicine: - https://bit.ly/3tOlGVc



NHS Genomics: - https://bit.ly/3nFWVXE



Panoramic Trial: - https://bit.ly/3rvB722













30:04 - Vaccines As a Precondition for Parenthood



LA Times Article: - https://lat.ms/3rv0ctN



TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3GIFFIT













32:52 - The Canadian Soviet



The Canadian Press Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQ1Rko



RAIR Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ikpe5W













35:21 - The Australian Dictatorship



FreeMZ Video: - https://bit.ly/3AaVpSp













39:04 - Cheltenham Post Advert for Yellow Card Scheme



Information Chaser Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33qi1CA











40:48 Parliamentary Debate On Lockdown













46:28 - BBC Allege That The Common Law Doesn't Exist In Propaganda Frenzy



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/zPgmX



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/ewgRx













01:02:00 - The Police Crimes Sentencing & Courts Bill Initially Defeated In The Lords



Lords Debate: - https://bit.ly/3tEM83A



Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3GJG1Pr











01:00:52 - Church of England Claims Upholding the "Common Good" Is the Law



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3Kn2RhT