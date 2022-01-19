UK Column News - 19.01.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 19th January 2022
0:40 - Supermarket Confirms Formal Descrimination Against Unvaccinated Staff
Sources:
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/Iv7nl
02:38 - Who Needs Clinical Trials?
Sources:
MHRA Symposium: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home
Gov't Proposals: - https://bit.ly/3tEZ75r
Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3qJAKBy
08:41 - 100 Day Pandemic Mission with Debbie Evans
Sources:
100 Day Mission: - https://bit.ly/32cqs3A
CEPI: - https://bit.ly/3GJKBgw
CEPI Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3qJuSbQ
RTN Article: - https://bit.ly/3nBa5Fe
UK Column (goto 03:25): - https://bit.ly/3GJ7YXz
Davos 2017: - https://bit.ly/3FHX2YV
Decade of Health: - https://bit.ly/3qGZKcQ
NHSx Precision Medicine: - https://bit.ly/3tOlGVc
NHS Genomics: - https://bit.ly/3nFWVXE
Panoramic Trial: - https://bit.ly/3rvB722
30:04 - Vaccines As a Precondition for Parenthood
Sources:
LA Times Article: - https://lat.ms/3rv0ctN
TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3GIFFIT
32:52 - The Canadian Soviet
Sources:
The Canadian Press Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQ1Rko
RAIR Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ikpe5W
35:21 - The Australian Dictatorship
Sources:
FreeMZ Video: - https://bit.ly/3AaVpSp
39:04 - Cheltenham Post Advert for Yellow Card Scheme
Sources:
Information Chaser Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33qi1CA
40:48 Parliamentary Debate On Lockdown
46:28 - BBC Allege That The Common Law Doesn't Exist In Propaganda Frenzy
Sources:
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/zPgmX
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/ewgRx
01:02:00 - The Police Crimes Sentencing & Courts Bill Initially Defeated In The Lords
Sources:
Lords Debate: - https://bit.ly/3tEM83A
Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3GJG1Pr
01:00:52 - Church of England Claims Upholding the "Common Good" Is the Law
Sources:
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3Kn2RhT