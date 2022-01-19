Overblog
UK Column News - 19.01.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 19 Janvier 2022, 19:47 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 19th January 2022

Pour voir la vidéo cliquez ici
 

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

0:40 - Supermarket Confirms Formal Descrimination Against Unvaccinated Staff

Sources:
*****************

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/Iv7nl





02:38 - Who Needs Clinical Trials? 

Sources:
*****************

MHRA Symposium: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home

Gov't Proposals: - https://bit.ly/3tEZ75r

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3qJAKBy




08:41 - 100 Day Pandemic Mission with Debbie Evans

Sources:
****************

100 Day Mission: - https://bit.ly/32cqs3A

CEPI: - https://bit.ly/3GJKBgw

CEPI Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3qJuSbQ

RTN Article: - https://bit.ly/3nBa5Fe

UK Column (goto 03:25): - https://bit.ly/3GJ7YXz

Davos 2017: - https://bit.ly/3FHX2YV

Decade of Health: - https://bit.ly/3qGZKcQ

NHSx Precision Medicine: - https://bit.ly/3tOlGVc

NHS Genomics: - https://bit.ly/3nFWVXE

Panoramic Trial: - https://bit.ly/3rvB722






30:04 - Vaccines As a Precondition for Parenthood

Sources:
***************

LA Times Article: - https://lat.ms/3rv0ctN

TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3GIFFIT






32:52 - The Canadian Soviet

Sources:
***************

The Canadian Press Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQ1Rko

RAIR Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ikpe5W






35:21 - The Australian Dictatorship 

Sources:
*****************

FreeMZ Video: - https://bit.ly/3AaVpSp






39:04 - Cheltenham Post Advert for Yellow Card Scheme

Sources:
****************

Information Chaser Tweet: -  https://bit.ly/33qi1CA





40:48 Parliamentary Debate On Lockdown






46:28 - BBC Allege That The Common Law Doesn't Exist In Propaganda Frenzy

Sources:
*****************

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/zPgmX

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/ewgRx






01:02:00 - The Police Crimes Sentencing & Courts Bill Initially Defeated In The Lords

Sources:
*****************

Lords Debate: - https://bit.ly/3tEM83A

Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3GJG1Pr





01:00:52 - Church of England Claims Upholding the "Common Good" Is the Law

Sources:
****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3Kn2RhT 

