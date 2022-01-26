UK Column News 26.01.22 (Vidéo)

00:25 - New, New Variant is Scary Again or Maybe Not Perhaps



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3rPwCiR



Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3IEt35T







03:36 - Is Denmark About To Lift Restrictions?



JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3ICVl0G







05:00 - Mortality Statistics Deception Acknowledged



ONS Table: - https://bit.ly/35qTXQx







08:42 - Full Fact Attack



UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/35qdrEW







12:06 - Antivirals



Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ABv7st



Panoramic Trial: - https://bit.ly/3KOPirY



Forbes Article Part 1: - https://bit.ly/3H33tY4



JID Paper: - https://bit.ly/3G3ftrb



Dr Simon Clarke Statement: - https://bit.ly/3KLodpq -



Forbes Article Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3r0382I







18:46 - Mike Yeadon & Harvey Risch Testimony



UKC Video: - https://bit.ly/3H6jOej



How Bad Is My Lot: - https://howbad.info



Dr Harvey Risch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/35s1luX







24:09 - The MHRA Safety Scam - BBC Complicity and Gibberish



UKC Monday (goto - 42.06): - https://bit.ly/3KIVmC5



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/kBto1



UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3FRBpoV







40:27 - Undoing White Supremacy With Pandemics



Dr Ellie Murray Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3r2ODLv









42:44 - Canadian RCMP Constable Speaks Out As MSM Hides Reality



VS Article: - https://bit.ly/3G1n2hR









45:45 - Liberal Party Founder's Son Resigns And Speaks Out In Australia









David Noakes GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3nOLE7t









48:30 - More UK Led NATO Pressure On Russia



M0D Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qOKYki



NATO Meeting Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3tOyI5g



NATO Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fPGy6y



NATO Statement 003: - https://bit.ly/3u37c4g



Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3rVwZsn



Andrei Kelin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IHbVfI



Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3r0U6lU



Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1391929



Mail Online: - https://bit.ly/3u1WZoH



Darren Grimes Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3r0bIOX













School Letter: - https://bit.ly/3r0XOff



Hugo Talks: - https://bit.ly/3r2G7w7









01:07:02 - NHS GP Whistleblower









01:09:41 - Government Launch Cyber Security Strategy



Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fX3lNB



Gov't SS Report: - https://bit.ly/3G3jrzV









01:13:40 - Robotic Transformation Of Mankind in the Transhuman Programme



Video: - https://bit.ly/3nZUteM









01:17:13 - And Finally



