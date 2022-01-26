Overblog
UK Column News 26.01.22 (Vidéo)

26 Janvier 2022

UK Column News 26.01.22

Voir la vidéo

 

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - New, New Variant is Scary Again or Maybe Not Perhaps

Sources:
*****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3rPwCiR

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3IEt35T



03:36 - Is Denmark About To Lift Restrictions? 

Sources:
******************

JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3ICVl0G



05:00 - Mortality Statistics Deception Acknowledged 

Sources:
******************

ONS Table: - https://bit.ly/35qTXQx



08:42 - Full Fact Attack 

Sources:
*****************

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/35qdrEW



12:06 - Antivirals

Sources:
******************

Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ABv7st 

Panoramic Trial: - https://bit.ly/3KOPirY

Forbes Article Part 1: - https://bit.ly/3H33tY4

JID Paper: - https://bit.ly/3G3ftrb

Dr Simon Clarke Statement: - https://bit.ly/3KLodpq  - 

Forbes Article Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3r0382I



18:46 - Mike Yeadon & Harvey Risch Testimony  

Sources:
****************

UKC Video: - https://bit.ly/3H6jOej

How Bad Is My Lot: - https://howbad.info

Dr Harvey Risch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/35s1luX



24:09 - The MHRA Safety Scam - BBC Complicity and Gibberish

Sources:
****************

UKC Monday (goto - 42.06): - https://bit.ly/3KIVmC5

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/kBto1

UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3FRBpoV



40:27 - Undoing White Supremacy With Pandemics

Sources:
****************

Dr Ellie Murray Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3r2ODLv




42:44 - Canadian RCMP Constable Speaks Out As MSM Hides Reality

Sources:
******************

VS Article: - https://bit.ly/3G1n2hR




45:45 - Liberal Party Founder's Son Resigns And Speaks Out In Australia




David Noakes GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3nOLE7t




48:30 - More UK Led NATO Pressure On Russia

Sources:
******************

M0D Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qOKYki

NATO Meeting Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3tOyI5g

NATO Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fPGy6y

NATO Statement 003: - https://bit.ly/3u37c4g

Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3rVwZsn

Andrei Kelin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IHbVfI

Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3r0U6lU

Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1391929

Mail Online: - https://bit.ly/3u1WZoH

Darren Grimes Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3r0bIOX



 

01:02:32 - Children Instilled With Fear In School Psyop

Sources:
******************

School Letter: - https://bit.ly/3r0XOff

Hugo Talks: - https://bit.ly/3r2G7w7




01:07:02 - NHS GP Whistleblower




01:09:41 - Government Launch Cyber Security Strategy

Sources:
******************

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fX3lNB

Gov't SS Report: - https://bit.ly/3G3jrzV




01:13:40 - Robotic Transformation Of Mankind in the Transhuman Programme

Sources:
******************

Video: - https://bit.ly/3nZUteM




01:17:13 - And Finally

Sources:
******************

Eastern Approaches Telegram Channel: - https://t.me/EastApp
