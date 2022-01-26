UK Column News 26.01.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News 26.01.22
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - New, New Variant is Scary Again or Maybe Not Perhaps
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3rPwCiR
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3IEt35T
03:36 - Is Denmark About To Lift Restrictions?
JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3ICVl0G
05:00 - Mortality Statistics Deception Acknowledged
ONS Table: - https://bit.ly/35qTXQx
08:42 - Full Fact Attack
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/35qdrEW
12:06 - Antivirals
Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ABv7st
Panoramic Trial: - https://bit.ly/3KOPirY
Forbes Article Part 1: - https://bit.ly/3H33tY4
JID Paper: - https://bit.ly/3G3ftrb
Dr Simon Clarke Statement: - https://bit.ly/3KLodpq -
Forbes Article Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3r0382I
18:46 - Mike Yeadon & Harvey Risch Testimony
UKC Video: - https://bit.ly/3H6jOej
How Bad Is My Lot: - https://howbad.info
Dr Harvey Risch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/35s1luX
24:09 - The MHRA Safety Scam - BBC Complicity and Gibberish
UKC Monday (goto - 42.06): - https://bit.ly/3KIVmC5
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/kBto1
UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3FRBpoV
40:27 - Undoing White Supremacy With Pandemics
Dr Ellie Murray Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3r2ODLv
42:44 - Canadian RCMP Constable Speaks Out As MSM Hides Reality
VS Article: - https://bit.ly/3G1n2hR
45:45 - Liberal Party Founder's Son Resigns And Speaks Out In Australia
David Noakes GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3nOLE7t
48:30 - More UK Led NATO Pressure On Russia
M0D Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qOKYki
NATO Meeting Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3tOyI5g
NATO Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fPGy6y
NATO Statement 003: - https://bit.ly/3u37c4g
Axios Article: - https://bit.ly/3rVwZsn
Andrei Kelin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IHbVfI
Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3r0U6lU
Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1391929
Mail Online: - https://bit.ly/3u1WZoH
Darren Grimes Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3r0bIOX
School Letter: - https://bit.ly/3r0XOff
Hugo Talks: - https://bit.ly/3r2G7w7
01:07:02 - NHS GP Whistleblower
01:09:41 - Government Launch Cyber Security Strategy
Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3fX3lNB
Gov't SS Report: - https://bit.ly/3G3jrzV
01:13:40 - Robotic Transformation Of Mankind in the Transhuman Programme
Video: - https://bit.ly/3nZUteM
01:17:13 - And Finally
Eastern Approaches Telegram Channel: - https://t.me/EastApp