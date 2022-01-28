Overblog
UK Column News 28.01.22 (VIdéo)

par UK Column 28 Janvier 2022, 22:25 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 28.01.22
Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Iain Davis with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - Fact Checking

Sources:
*****************

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3rXzpGW

Full Fact Funding: - https://bit.ly/33Upl9M

Luminate Financials 001: - https://bit.ly/3HaJbvP

Luminate Financials 002: - https://bit.ly/3H9RIih

WEF Good ID Platform: - https://bit.ly/3GbIpNH

Thales Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Hqb2s5

Omidyar Good ID: - https://bit.ly/3u8FkeR

Omidyar Kaleidofin: - https://bit.ly/3r5cKcu

Omidyar Mojaloop: - https://bit.ly/3o6IrQy

Gates Mojaloop: - https://gates.ly/3u4DLPf

Digital Identity Trust Framework: - https://bit.ly/3G6dJxf

Google Vaccitech: - https://bit.ly/3AFfNuW

Meta Court Submission: - https://bit.ly/3G8Qtim

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3rXA634




22.20 - Canadian Trucker Protest

Sources:
******************

Theo Fleury Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3s1XKv8

BI article: - https://bit.ly/3rbq3bv

Freedom Movement GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3s2cZnZ





32.47 - Clarifying The Mortality Data

Sources:
******************

ONS Table: - https://bit.ly/35qTXQx





39.48 - Chelsea Clinton LEctures On Grifting? 

Sources
******************

CC Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Hd4Y5R

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3r6YMXE




42:02 - 

Sources:
******************

21CW Tweet: - https://bit.ly/32IuNvK





45.25 - The Sacking Of NHS Staff

Sources:
******************

NHS100k Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IJ0Kn1

Together Association: - https://bit.ly/3ADZ0IW





48.53 - Clear MSM Desperation 

Sources:
******************

NY Times Article: - https://nyti.ms/3g44kvt




51:27 - Phil Zimmerman Killing Granny - https://bit.ly/32FOR1P




52:15 - Pain In the Ukraine

Sources:
******************

Andrei Kelin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IHbVfI

Times Article: - 

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/35yXWun

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/34gPSxy

Sergei Lavrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/35raW53

CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3r7MEW7

Chatham House Article: - https://bit.ly/3g4YytB

Elysee Palace Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rZmX9x




08:08:56 - Fear Propaganda From An Unknown Sources

Sources:
******************

BBC PR Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3H6sQIm




01:14:07 - Julian Assange Granted Right To Appeal

Sources:
******************

Julian Assange CrowdFunder: - https://bit.ly/3IGtU60




01:17:10 - Changes to Human Rights

Sources:
******************

Dominic Raab Statement: - https://bit.ly/340nTCG

MoJ Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rZqsgb




01:21:53 - Biden Insists Zero Risk Is Something Worth Pursuing

Sources:
******************

Blaze Article: - https://bit.ly/3rYNCDB

