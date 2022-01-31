Overblog
UK Column News - 31.01.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 31 Janvier 2022, 21:27 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 31.01.22
Voir la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, MIke Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:53 - Sue Gray Day 





01:34 - CQC Regulated Vaccine Mandate U-Turn

Sources:
*****************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/BTd2t





03:17 - Sajid Javid Excited About More Pharmaceutical Products Released Prior To Trial Results Again

Sources:
*******************

Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IPpDxl

Panoramic Study: - https://www.panoramictrial.org/






06:09 - The Royal Society Question Online Censorship? No, Of Course Not. 

Sources:
****************

Royal Society Report: - https://bit.ly/3rgX0TC

Why Most Science Is False: - https://bit.ly/3rfyVwM

Sajid Javid Statemnment: -  https://archive.fo/yTIN1






11:21 - Patrick Vallance Joins Natural History Museum

Sources:
*************

NH Museum Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3s87JPs






12:48 - BBC Acknowledge They Have been Wrong For 18 Months As NHS Destruction Continues

Sources:
*******************

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/gewV4

BBC Health Correspondent: - https://bit.ly/35rltNF

PI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ufBW1J

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3IQh4Cn





16:40 - Canadian Protests

Sources:
*******************

Freedom Movement GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3s2cZnZ






22:26 - WEF Admit they Have Agents In Government Cabinets Around The World

Sources:
*****************

Schwab Video (start at 01:00:45): - https://bit.ly/3rdogCt

TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3GhprW2





29:01 - The Number of Medical Emergencies In Crowds Never Seen Before

Sources:
****************

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3uk7sMp 






30:15 - Liz Truss Leading On Global Geostrategy For Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Council on Geostrategy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34ko8Iw

Council on Geostrategy: - https://bit.ly/3odMpXH

CoG Ellwood Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GfoMo1

Independent Article 1996: - https://bit.ly/3KQJRsi

Liz Truss Speech: - https://bit.ly/3Hgqo2f

AW Article: - https://bit.ly/3refT9M

ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3s57IvR

Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IQnXUq

Alexey Reznikov statement - https://bit.ly/3IQoxl4

EU CFR Article: - https://bit.ly/3odNZc5

Karin Kneissel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rh0PYY 

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3ub1DRf

Viktor Medvedchuk Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HiQxNA

Telegraph Truss Article: - https://archive.fo/229dH

Boris Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3of1Fnj

Operation Orbital: - https://bit.ly/3IRbbVv

Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3s4FIZp

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/ugTpk

GMF: - https://bit.ly/3IOhgCc





53:54 - Net Zero Trillions No Problem Apparently

Sources:
******************

BG Article: - https://bloom.bg/3KWwC9y





56:33 - The Problem Of Not Enough Co2

Sources:
******************

Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8zOWS

Telegraph Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3g8EBCm

FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rbF258

GW Article: - https://bit.ly/3uexNLv

TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3reIbku

Cf Europe: - https://www.cfindustries.com/ 

Kwasi Kwartang Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oeRoHH




59:41 - Joe Rogan, Spotify, Censorship and Propaganda

Sources:
****************

NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ucwSLN

HuffPost Article: - https://bit.ly/341632y

Attack on Eric Clapton: - https://bit.ly/3AILyn7

Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/3Gl4n0B

Gaurdian Article Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3w0WX

Intermittant Reinforcement: - https://bit.ly/3HfIQIb

Kid Kapichi: - https://bit.ly/3KXsqGF





01:07:45 - Challenging Covert Psychological Manipulation

Sources:
********************

Sidly Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uiNLV0

Coronabbable Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3mS4I

Letter to BPS: - https://bit.ly/3uefW7r





01:12:17 - Limited Rights For Belief?

Sources:
****************

3PB Report: - https://bit.ly/3KRPW81

