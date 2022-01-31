UK Column News - 31.01.22 (Vidéo)

00:53 - Sue Gray Day











01:34 - CQC Regulated Vaccine Mandate U-Turn



Sources:

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/BTd2t











03:17 - Sajid Javid Excited About More Pharmaceutical Products Released Prior To Trial Results Again



Sources:

Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IPpDxl



Panoramic Study: - https://www.panoramictrial.org/













06:09 - The Royal Society Question Online Censorship? No, Of Course Not.



Sources:

Royal Society Report: - https://bit.ly/3rgX0TC



Why Most Science Is False: - https://bit.ly/3rfyVwM



Sajid Javid Statemnment: - https://archive.fo/yTIN1













11:21 - Patrick Vallance Joins Natural History Museum



Sources:

NH Museum Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3s87JPs













12:48 - BBC Acknowledge They Have been Wrong For 18 Months As NHS Destruction Continues



Sources:

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/gewV4



BBC Health Correspondent: - https://bit.ly/35rltNF



PI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ufBW1J



Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3IQh4Cn











16:40 - Canadian Protests



Sources:

Freedom Movement GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3s2cZnZ













22:26 - WEF Admit they Have Agents In Government Cabinets Around The World



Sources:

Schwab Video (start at 01:00:45): - https://bit.ly/3rdogCt



TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3GhprW2











29:01 - The Number of Medical Emergencies In Crowds Never Seen Before



Sources:

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3uk7sMp













30:15 - Liz Truss Leading On Global Geostrategy For Ukraine



Sources:

Council on Geostrategy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34ko8Iw



Council on Geostrategy: - https://bit.ly/3odMpXH



CoG Ellwood Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GfoMo1



Independent Article 1996: - https://bit.ly/3KQJRsi



Liz Truss Speech: - https://bit.ly/3Hgqo2f



AW Article: - https://bit.ly/3refT9M



ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3s57IvR



Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IQnXUq



Alexey Reznikov statement - https://bit.ly/3IQoxl4



EU CFR Article: - https://bit.ly/3odNZc5



Karin Kneissel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rh0PYY



RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3ub1DRf



Viktor Medvedchuk Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HiQxNA



Telegraph Truss Article: - https://archive.fo/229dH



Boris Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3of1Fnj



Operation Orbital: - https://bit.ly/3IRbbVv



Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3s4FIZp



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/ugTpk



GMF: - https://bit.ly/3IOhgCc











53:54 - Net Zero Trillions No Problem Apparently



Sources:

BG Article: - https://bloom.bg/3KWwC9y











56:33 - The Problem Of Not Enough Co2



Sources:

Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8zOWS



Telegraph Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3g8EBCm



FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rbF258



GW Article: - https://bit.ly/3uexNLv



TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3reIbku



Cf Europe: - https://www.cfindustries.com/



Kwasi Kwartang Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oeRoHH









59:41 - Joe Rogan, Spotify, Censorship and Propaganda



Sources:

NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ucwSLN



HuffPost Article: - https://bit.ly/341632y



Attack on Eric Clapton: - https://bit.ly/3AILyn7



Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/3Gl4n0B



Gaurdian Article Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3w0WX



Intermittant Reinforcement: - https://bit.ly/3HfIQIb



Kid Kapichi: - https://bit.ly/3KXsqGF











01:07:45 - Challenging Covert Psychological Manipulation



Sources:

Sidly Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uiNLV0



Coronabbable Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3mS4I



Letter to BPS: - https://bit.ly/3uefW7r











01:12:17 - Limited Rights For Belief?



Sources:

3PB Report: - https://bit.ly/3KRPW81