UK Column News - 31.01.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 31.01.22
Brian Gerrish, MIke Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:53 - Sue Gray Day
01:34 - CQC Regulated Vaccine Mandate U-Turn
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/BTd2t
03:17 - Sajid Javid Excited About More Pharmaceutical Products Released Prior To Trial Results Again
Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3IPpDxl
Panoramic Study: - https://www.panoramictrial.org/
06:09 - The Royal Society Question Online Censorship? No, Of Course Not.
Royal Society Report: - https://bit.ly/3rgX0TC
Why Most Science Is False: - https://bit.ly/3rfyVwM
Sajid Javid Statemnment: - https://archive.fo/yTIN1
11:21 - Patrick Vallance Joins Natural History Museum
NH Museum Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3s87JPs
12:48 - BBC Acknowledge They Have been Wrong For 18 Months As NHS Destruction Continues
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/gewV4
BBC Health Correspondent: - https://bit.ly/35rltNF
PI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ufBW1J
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3IQh4Cn
16:40 - Canadian Protests
Freedom Movement GoFundMe: - https://bit.ly/3s2cZnZ
22:26 - WEF Admit they Have Agents In Government Cabinets Around The World
Schwab Video (start at 01:00:45): - https://bit.ly/3rdogCt
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3GhprW2
29:01 - The Number of Medical Emergencies In Crowds Never Seen Before
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3uk7sMp
30:15 - Liz Truss Leading On Global Geostrategy For Ukraine
Council on Geostrategy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34ko8Iw
Council on Geostrategy: - https://bit.ly/3odMpXH
CoG Ellwood Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GfoMo1
Independent Article 1996: - https://bit.ly/3KQJRsi
Liz Truss Speech: - https://bit.ly/3Hgqo2f
AW Article: - https://bit.ly/3refT9M
ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3s57IvR
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IQnXUq
Alexey Reznikov statement - https://bit.ly/3IQoxl4
EU CFR Article: - https://bit.ly/3odNZc5
Karin Kneissel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rh0PYY
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3ub1DRf
Viktor Medvedchuk Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HiQxNA
Telegraph Truss Article: - https://archive.fo/229dH
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3of1Fnj
Operation Orbital: - https://bit.ly/3IRbbVv
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3s4FIZp
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/ugTpk
GMF: - https://bit.ly/3IOhgCc
53:54 - Net Zero Trillions No Problem Apparently
BG Article: - https://bloom.bg/3KWwC9y
56:33 - The Problem Of Not Enough Co2
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8zOWS
Telegraph Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3g8EBCm
FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rbF258
GW Article: - https://bit.ly/3uexNLv
TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3reIbku
Cf Europe: - https://www.cfindustries.com/
Kwasi Kwartang Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oeRoHH
59:41 - Joe Rogan, Spotify, Censorship and Propaganda
NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ucwSLN
HuffPost Article: - https://bit.ly/341632y
Attack on Eric Clapton: - https://bit.ly/3AILyn7
Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/3Gl4n0B
Gaurdian Article Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3w0WX
Intermittant Reinforcement: - https://bit.ly/3HfIQIb
Kid Kapichi: - https://bit.ly/3KXsqGF
01:07:45 - Challenging Covert Psychological Manipulation
Sidly Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uiNLV0
Coronabbable Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3mS4I
Letter to BPS: - https://bit.ly/3uefW7r
01:12:17 - Limited Rights For Belief?
3PB Report: - https://bit.ly/3KRPW81