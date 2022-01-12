UK Column News du 12.01.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 12th January 2022
UK Column, 12.01.22
Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Iain Davis with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - WEF Global Risk Worry-Fest
WEF Risk Report: - https://bit.ly/3rvtQiT
03:25 - COP26 - Success of Failure?
IEA Article: - https://bit.ly/31RZcY7
UKC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3I20kHN
UKC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3fmXWPy
24:20 - Government Hydrogen From Biomass Scheme
Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3FnuqUq
CCC Article: - https://bit.ly/3tkq4Lz
28:09 - Novak Djokovic
Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3fjPXTI
31:22 - The MHRA Consider Fast Tracking Products To Be Good Clinical Practce
MHRA Conference: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home
33:03: - U.S. Supreme Court Spreads Covid Misinformation
WP Article: - https://wapo.st/3FlGTYZ
Vox Article: - https://bit.ly/3tqaY7g
39:09 - MSM Increasing Extremism Incitement of Hatred
Express Article: - https://archive.fo/uV1nK
47:34 - US. Federal Laws Don't Have the Reach Washington Would Like To Imagine
AG Paxton Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3JYh4BE
50:30 - Fact Checking Science Fails
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3nn3k9Q
UKC Symposium: - https://bit.ly/33guAA1
Reuters Fact Check: - https://reut.rs/3tiGXGw
JTN Article: - https://bit.ly/3K5Co8r
Walid Gellad Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33oY1Qe
01:03:47 - Who Is checking The Fact Checkers
AFP Fact Check: - https://yhoo.it/3K81EuT
CCCA Presentation: - https://bit.ly/3FfH5sI
CCCA Video: - https://bit.ly/3qk7SzK
Knight Center: - https://bit.ly/3rbvKoy
01:14:28 - Are Pfizer Timing Jab Development To Meet Financial Reports?
BB Article: - https://bit.ly/3GmrGrH
01:15:19 - European Christian Good Will Runs Out for the Unvaccinated As Australia Target Aboriginal People
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3Fg5huY
NS2017 Article: - https://ns2017.wordpress.com/
UKC Dr Mike Yeadon Interview: - https://bit.ly/3zUAjHz
UKC Literacy Discussion Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3zTIAMf
Bristol University Article: - https://bit.ly/3tl6cYI
01:25:05 - Another MSM Mea Culpa?
EB Apology: - https://bit.ly/3GiJ3K6