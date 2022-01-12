Overblog
UK Column News du 12.01.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 12 Janvier 2022, 20:23 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 12th January 2022
UK Column, 12.01.22

 

Voir la vidéo en cliquant ici

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Iain Davis with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - WEF Global Risk Worry-Fest

Sources:
****************

WEF Risk Report: - https://bit.ly/3rvtQiT




03:25 - COP26 - Success of Failure? 

Sources:
****************

IEA Article: - https://bit.ly/31RZcY7

UKC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3I20kHN

UKC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3fmXWPy





24:20 - Government Hydrogen From Biomass Scheme

Sources:
***************

Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3FnuqUq

CCC Article: - https://bit.ly/3tkq4Lz





28:09 - Novak Djokovic

Sources:
***************

Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3fjPXTI





31:22 - The MHRA Consider Fast Tracking Products To Be Good Clinical Practce

Sources:
****************

MHRA Conference: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home





33:03: - U.S. Supreme Court Spreads Covid Misinformation

Sources:
***************

WP Article: - https://wapo.st/3FlGTYZ

Vox Article: - https://bit.ly/3tqaY7g





39:09 - MSM Increasing Extremism Incitement of Hatred 

Sources:
****************

Express Article: - https://archive.fo/uV1nK





47:34 - US. Federal Laws Don't Have the Reach Washington Would Like To Imagine

Sources:
****************

AG Paxton Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3JYh4BE





50:30 - Fact Checking Science Fails

Sources:
****************

Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3nn3k9Q

UKC Symposium: - https://bit.ly/33guAA1

Reuters Fact Check: - https://reut.rs/3tiGXGw

JTN Article: - https://bit.ly/3K5Co8r

Walid Gellad Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33oY1Qe





01:03:47 - Who Is checking The Fact Checkers

Sources:
*****************

AFP Fact Check: - https://yhoo.it/3K81EuT

CCCA Presentation: - https://bit.ly/3FfH5sI

CCCA Video: - https://bit.ly/3qk7SzK

Knight Center: - https://bit.ly/3rbvKoy





01:14:28 - Are Pfizer Timing Jab Development To Meet Financial Reports?

Sources:
****************

BB Article: - https://bit.ly/3GmrGrH




01:15:19 - European Christian Good Will Runs Out for the Unvaccinated As Australia Target Aboriginal People

Sources:
****************

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3Fg5huY

NS2017 Article: - https://ns2017.wordpress.com/

UKC Dr Mike Yeadon Interview: - https://bit.ly/3zUAjHz

UKC Literacy Discussion Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3zTIAMf

Bristol University Article: - https://bit.ly/3tl6cYI




01:25:05 - Another MSM Mea Culpa? 

Sources:
***************

EB Apology: - https://bit.ly/3GiJ3K6

