UK Column News du 21.01.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 21 Janvier 2022, 20:08 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 21.01.22

Voir la vidéo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - Tonkin 2.0 To Keep NATO Relevant

Sources:
*****************

Times Article: - https://archive.fo/AP5KV

Lowy Institute: - https://bit.ly/3fLpM8y

HP Article: - https://bit.ly/3tK1kMT

Ben Wallace Article: - https://bit.ly/3FOtNng 

NATO Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33YGoXy

The Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/32pQYqs

NSA Article: - https://bit.ly/3u2Oiun

NATO Enhanced Forward Presence: - https://bit.ly/3GLhJV4

M0D Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qOKYki

NATO Meeting Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3tOyI5g

Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3IuhTAP

Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3fItnEk

Mail Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3qQp53W





32:24 - The PartyGate Pantomime

Sources:
****************

Steve Baker Interview: - https://bit.ly/3rDHPmz 





34:49 - War On Djokovic Continues Amid Vaccine Passport Claims

Sources:
*****************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3fJ1yvt





38:24 - Symposiums And Protests Of Note

Sources:
*****************

CHDE Live Stream  - https://bit.ly/3nKy30O

1 Million 1 Team March: - https://bit.ly/3FPOe2Y

World Freedom Rally: - https://www.standupx.info/





40:37 - Physician Attacked For Questioning the COVID Jabs

Sources:
****************

MedPage Today Article: - https://bit.ly/3AkxgZy

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3qMG3QJ





48:59 - HART Group Highlight Increasing Child Mortality

Sources:
******************

HG Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/3FU5h3X





53:55 - Czech Republic Steps Away From Mandatory Vaccination

Sources:
*******************

GRIPT Article: - https://bit.ly/3tKbwoD





55:15 - Vaccine Disaster

Sources:
****************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3IqBFgp 

BMJ Statement: - https://bit.ly/3nOdPU5

MHRA Symposium: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home

Gov't Proposals: - https://bit.ly/3tEZ75r

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3qJAKBy

EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/33HcI1r






01:01:53 - The Nocebo Effect?

Sources:
****************

NewScientist Article: - https://bit.ly/3tNP1iL

JAMA Paper: - https://bit.ly/3As99Z1





01:05:03 - Safety Fears For 5G Rollout

Sources:
******************

NYT article: - https://archive.fo/u8Hbk





01:08:00 - Attempted Justification for UBI In Ireland

Sources:
*****************

Artforum Article: - https://bit.ly/3fILmKP





01:09:12 - Austrian Pressure Group Scores Victory Against Corporate Data Theft

Sources:
*****************

NOYB: - https://bit.ly/3FQqBYn

NetDoktor: - https://www.netdoktor.de/

Google Article: - https://bit.ly/3rAFNUs





01:11:40 - Big Tech Pharma Propaganda

Sources:
*************

21CW Sunday Wire: - https://bit.ly/3nLNIgr

Hilton photos YT channel: - https://bit.ly/3qPcwGr

