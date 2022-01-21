UK Column News du 21.01.22 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - Tonkin 2.0 To Keep NATO Relevant
Sources:
*****************
Times Article: - https://archive.fo/AP5KV
Lowy Institute: - https://bit.ly/3fLpM8y
HP Article: - https://bit.ly/3tK1kMT
Ben Wallace Article: - https://bit.ly/3FOtNng
NATO Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33YGoXy
The Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/32pQYqs
NSA Article: - https://bit.ly/3u2Oiun
NATO Enhanced Forward Presence: - https://bit.ly/3GLhJV4
M0D Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qOKYki
NATO Meeting Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3tOyI5g
Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3IuhTAP
Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3fItnEk
Mail Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3qQp53W
32:24 - The PartyGate Pantomime
Sources:
****************
Steve Baker Interview: - https://bit.ly/3rDHPmz
34:49 - War On Djokovic Continues Amid Vaccine Passport Claims
Sources:
*****************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3fJ1yvt
38:24 - Symposiums And Protests Of Note
Sources:
*****************
CHDE Live Stream - https://bit.ly/3nKy30O
1 Million 1 Team March: - https://bit.ly/3FPOe2Y
World Freedom Rally: - https://www.standupx.info/
40:37 - Physician Attacked For Questioning the COVID Jabs
Sources:
****************
MedPage Today Article: - https://bit.ly/3AkxgZy
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3qMG3QJ
48:59 - HART Group Highlight Increasing Child Mortality
Sources:
******************
HG Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/3FU5h3X
53:55 - Czech Republic Steps Away From Mandatory Vaccination
Sources:
*******************
GRIPT Article: - https://bit.ly/3tKbwoD
55:15 - Vaccine Disaster
Sources:
****************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3IqBFgp
BMJ Statement: - https://bit.ly/3nOdPU5
MHRA Symposium: - https://mhragcp.co.uk/home
Gov't Proposals: - https://bit.ly/3tEZ75r
Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3qJAKBy
EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/33HcI1r
01:01:53 - The Nocebo Effect?
Sources:
****************
NewScientist Article: - https://bit.ly/3tNP1iL
JAMA Paper: - https://bit.ly/3As99Z1
01:05:03 - Safety Fears For 5G Rollout
Sources:
******************
NYT article: - https://archive.fo/u8Hbk
01:08:00 - Attempted Justification for UBI In Ireland
Sources:
*****************
Artforum Article: - https://bit.ly/3fILmKP
01:09:12 - Austrian Pressure Group Scores Victory Against Corporate Data Theft
Sources:
*****************
NOYB: - https://bit.ly/3FQqBYn
NetDoktor: - https://www.netdoktor.de/
Google Article: - https://bit.ly/3rAFNUs
01:11:40 - Big Tech Pharma Propaganda
Sources:
*************
21CW Sunday Wire: - https://bit.ly/3nLNIgr
Hilton photos YT channel: - https://bit.ly/3qPcwGr