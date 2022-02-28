UK Column News - 28.02.2022 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 28.02.2022
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:13 - Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Defence Intelligence Update: - https://bit.ly/3vxrYtc
Putin and Lavrov Sanctioned: - https://bit.ly/3sqrbIS
Home Office Statement: - https://bit.ly/359fNs9
Euromaidan Press Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HsFh0s
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3JWYrNy
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vrjAvs
Richard Moore Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36HU1fb
Sir Roger Gale MP Statement (original deleted): - https://bit.ly/3t98TL6
Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3BX4sXU
Ursula Von Der Leyen Statement: - https://bit.ly/3K8tdU5
Guido Fawks Article: https://bit.ly/3vlUezb
John Pilger Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3hqTaBW
Defence Article: - https://bit.ly/3HnYRLf
Article: - https://bit.ly/3ssqyhS
26:41 - UK Viewers Email Questions Why A WEF Member Putin Would Seemingly Turn Against Them
29:00 - Where Are the Russian Troops?
Sources:
*****************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3HtuaUY
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3tjHXs6
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3MdiRnM
BBC Media Action Article: - https://bbc.in/3prxoCj
BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3sst5so
Richard Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vrq51k
Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3tewUAA
44:00 - Rethinking The Western Narrative
Sources
****************
Mearsheimer Video: - https://bit.ly/35cgEIy
Bucharest Summit Statement (Clause 23): - https://bit.ly/3Htfaqi
Pozner Lecture: - https://bit.ly/3BXD1Ny
53:06 - The Effect Of Sanctions
Sources:
******************
Pound/Ruble Exchange Rate: - https://bit.ly/3HrB6lB
Oil Price: - https://bit.ly/3vmejFz
BP Stock Price: - https://bit.ly/3tduDWw
Wheat Price: - https://bit.ly/3IyZzqw
OffGuardian Article:- https://bit.ly/3HxHCY2
Charles Michel Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/35xLrPF
EU Statement: - https://bit.ly/33ZngcB
Charles Michel Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3K1y2hJ
Pino Arlacchi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tjdevx
01:03:57 - Patrick Henningsen GB News: - https://bit.ly/3vuisXV
01:04:12 - Canadian Government Hypocrisy
Sources:
*****************
CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3stcjcF
01:13:11 - World Health Organisation Global Vaccine App A Heart Attacks Soar
Sources:
**************
Reuters Article: - https://bit.ly/3K0PJxP
DailySkeptic Article: - https://bit.ly/33YiZWH
Andreas Schofbeck Letter: - https://bit.ly/35wjszU