UK Column News - 28.02.2022 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 28 Février 2022, 17:25 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 28.02.2022
Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:13 - Ukraine

26:41 - UK Viewers Email Questions Why A WEF Member Putin Would Seemingly Turn Against Them




29:00 - Where Are the Russian Troops? 

44:00 - Rethinking The Western Narrative

01:03:57 - Patrick Henningsen GB News: - https://bit.ly/3vuisXV




01:04:12 - Canadian Government Hypocrisy

01:13:11 - World Health Organisation Global Vaccine App A Heart Attacks Soar

