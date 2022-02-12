UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - Authoritarian Governments Team Up Against Canadian Truckers
AP Article: - http://strib.mn/3sBQJRV
GiveSendGo Fundraiser: - https://bit.ly/3gFDytQ
CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3uCUc5A
GiveSendGo Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gGztFO
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3HNv5Ro
Carney Article: - https://tgam.ca/3LrEFvl
Tudeau Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HJ3Ln6
17:54 - The Movement Spreads To The EU
EFC Twitter Account: - https://bit.ly/360w6Hz
F24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3JoFUJJ
20:18 - Germany Appoints Greenpeace Leader As Climate Secretary of State
Jennifer Morgan Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3GIKQrn
Jennifer Morgan Profile: - https://bit.ly/3uIZEDS
25:25 - Sweden Stops Mass Testing Programme
Alena Hallengren Statement: - https://bit.ly/368XTWv
26:12 - NHS Staff Could Still Be Sacked?
Sajid Javid Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3IYO3EQ
Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3LrRYvN
27:30 - The Death of Luc Montagnier
WSJ Article: - https://on.wsj.com/3GO7mil
33:31 - The New HIV Variant Requires A New Vaccines Apparently
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3rGBBU7
GatesNotes Advert: - https://gatesnot.es/3gGWbNT
41:52 - VAIDS
Lancet Paper: - https://bit.ly/3rGJOYp
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/0iBSL
46:17 - Liz Truss Embarrassed In Moscow
MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34AyX9J
MoD Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3oGOE68
UK PM Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3GK6aMU
MoD Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3Jjogar
Russian Embassy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uJlQOo
Liz Truss Statement: - https://reut.rs/34TcXXm
Truss Lavrov Press Conference (goto 01:20:15): - https://bit.ly/35WjCka
Times - Lavrov Statement: - https://archive.fo/0RnhT
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3Bfa8fr - Kremlin
The National Article: - https://bit.ly/3BfaeUl
Andrei Kelin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3GFutM5
Maria Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oDSLA8
56:24 - The Masked Marauders
Press Conference: - https://bit.ly/3uD3kqS
Johnson's Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rJsthE
BJ Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3oGEsuo
Putin 2007 MSC Address: - https://bit.ly/3JfKcTM
01:06:46 - Stoltenberg Jumps From NATO To Central Banking
Article: - https://bit.ly/3sSl0wj
01:07:38 - Smart Meters For Some, Not So Smart for Us
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/dIdE9
Day Ahead Hourly Price: - https://bit.ly/3LqBOTm
Natural Gas Prices: - https://bit.ly/3JjemFM
01:12:43 - Telegram Censored In Germany
Netzpolitik Article: - https://bit.ly/3GIw2ZU
Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/34AzmZZ
Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/34RtjQh
Anger Against Lia Thomas: - https://bit.ly/3JfNKFA
01:19:56 - Cressida Dick Resigns
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3oHNmrE