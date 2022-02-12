Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 12 Février 2022, 05:05 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 11.02.22

Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - Authoritarian Governments Team Up Against Canadian Truckers 

Sources:
*****************

AP Article: - http://strib.mn/3sBQJRV

GiveSendGo Fundraiser: - https://bit.ly/3gFDytQ

CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3uCUc5A

GiveSendGo Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gGztFO

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3HNv5Ro

Carney Article: - https://tgam.ca/3LrEFvl

Tudeau Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HJ3Ln6





17:54 - The Movement Spreads To The EU

Sources:
******************

EFC Twitter Account: - https://bit.ly/360w6Hz

F24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3JoFUJJ





20:18 - Germany Appoints Greenpeace Leader As Climate Secretary of State

Sources:
******************

Jennifer Morgan Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3GIKQrn

Jennifer Morgan Profile: - https://bit.ly/3uIZEDS




25:25 - Sweden Stops Mass Testing Programme

Sources:
****************

Alena Hallengren Statement: - https://bit.ly/368XTWv 





26:12 - NHS Staff Could Still Be Sacked?

Sources:
****************

Sajid Javid Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3IYO3EQ

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3LrRYvN





27:30 - The Death of Luc Montagnier

Sources:
*****************

WSJ Article: - https://on.wsj.com/3GO7mil





33:31 - The New HIV Variant Requires A New Vaccines Apparently

Sources:
***************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3rGBBU7

GatesNotes Advert: - https://gatesnot.es/3gGWbNT




41:52 - VAIDS

Sources:
*****************

Lancet Paper: - https://bit.ly/3rGJOYp

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/0iBSL




46:17 - Liz Truss Embarrassed In Moscow

Sources:
*****************

MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34AyX9J

MoD Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3oGOE68

UK PM Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3GK6aMU

MoD Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3Jjogar

Russian Embassy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uJlQOo

Liz Truss Statement: - https://reut.rs/34TcXXm

Truss Lavrov Press Conference (goto 01:20:15): - https://bit.ly/35WjCka

Times - Lavrov Statement: - https://archive.fo/0RnhT 

Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3Bfa8fr - Kremlin

The National Article: - https://bit.ly/3BfaeUl

Andrei Kelin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3GFutM5

Maria Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oDSLA8





56:24 - The Masked Marauders

Sources:
******************

Press Conference: - https://bit.ly/3uD3kqS

Johnson's Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rJsthE

BJ Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3oGEsuo

Putin 2007 MSC Address: - https://bit.ly/3JfKcTM





01:06:46 - Stoltenberg Jumps From NATO To Central Banking 

Sources:
*******************

Article: - https://bit.ly/3sSl0wj 





01:07:38 - Smart Meters For Some, Not So Smart for Us

Sources:
******************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/dIdE9

Day Ahead Hourly Price: - https://bit.ly/3LqBOTm

Natural Gas Prices: -  https://bit.ly/3JjemFM 





01:12:43 - Telegram Censored In Germany

Sources
****************

Netzpolitik Article: - https://bit.ly/3GIw2ZU




 

01:15:42 - MSM Hypocrisy On Performance Enhancement In Sport

Sources:
******************

Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/34AzmZZ

Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/34RtjQh

Anger Against Lia Thomas: - https://bit.ly/3JfNKFA






01:19:56 - Cressida Dick Resigns

Sources:
******************

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3oHNmrE
Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 2.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 2.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 31.01.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 31.01.22 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog