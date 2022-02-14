UK Column News du 14.02.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 14.02.22
Cliquer ici pour voir la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:32 - The US and the UK Push For War
24:49 - The Impact of War Rhetoric On Our Economy
28:19 - MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3GQ84fg
29:20 - Reiner Fuellmich: - https://bit.ly/34yPDyI
30:10 - Where's Trudeau
47:12 - Comedian Collapses On Stage
54:19 - Dr McCullough Explains That The Vaccines Cause Large Numbers of Deaths
01:02:35 - The More Aggressive HIV Strain
01:11:31 - The MSM Exploits Bereavement To Sell The Government Narrative
01:20:04 - Dangers Of the Behavioural Insights Team
