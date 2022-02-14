Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News du 14.02.22 (Vidéo)

par SLT 14 Février 2022, 20:45 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 14.02.22

Cliquer ici pour voir la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:32 - The US and the UK Push For War

Sources:
*****************

No 10 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3JsUxMo

Blinken Statement: - https://fxn.ws/3HT1KoG

Jake Sullivan Statement: - https://to.pbs.org/3gKPZVh

Zelensky Statement: https://tass.com/world/1402209 

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3BkYlfM

US DoS Article: - https://bit.ly/3uPvlvw

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3rMsDEY

WP Article: - https://wapo.st/3ByknvP

Ben Wallace Statement: - https://archive.fo/Hbu6W

iFN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uKROd7

Ben Wallace Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rLJcAP

MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/33p6Bio

Marianne Article: - https://bit.ly/3GPgx2n

BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3GHJDk4

Rochan Consulting: - https://bit.ly/34E41FK

Konrad Muzyka Profile: - https://bit.ly/3oM7Pvo

Russian Embassy, UA Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uPBesC






24:49 - The Impact of War Rhetoric On Our Economy

Sources:
*******************

WSJ Article: - https://on.wsj.com/3LvmsNr 

TiM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rLqoSu

Times Article: - https://archive.fo/TugUA

TalkRadio Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HSpqt7




28:19 - MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3GQ84fg




29:20 - Reiner Fuellmich: - https://bit.ly/34yPDyI




30:10 - Where's Trudeau

Sources:
****************

Trudeau Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34Ym1KA





33:46 - Daniel Bullford RCMP Speaks Out

Sources:
***************

Daniel Bullford Speech: - https://bit.ly/3oN14JE

UKC Dissident's Guide: - https://bit.ly/3LwIxew

Ottawa Police Statement: - https://bit.ly/362Wqkk

Mounties For Freedom: - https://bit.ly/34T1Vl6

MFF Letter: - https://bit.ly/3rJGTON

CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3rMVhWq

Major Cheledowski Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HPgfcR

Yvonne C Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gLYW0s





47:12 - Comedian Collapses On Stage 

Sources:
*****************

Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3sIoukE




54:19 - Dr McCullough Explains That The Vaccines Cause Large Numbers of Deaths

Sources:
******************

On a Mission Podcast: - https://apple.co/34WJQCx

Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQGPBb

A Midwestern Doctor: - https://bit.ly/3uKYLuF






01:02:35 - The More Aggressive HIV Strain






01:11:31 - The MSM Exploits Bereavement To Sell The Government Narrative

Sources:
*****************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3GMiSuL

Guardian Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3sF8aRJ

Report: - https://bit.ly/3JsRu6Y

Threadreader: - https://bit.ly/3JlVHZU





01:20:04 - Dangers Of the Behavioural Insights Team

Sources:
*****************

NESTA: - https://bit.ly/3JptVMa

Blavatnik School Of Government: - https://www.bsg.ox.ac.uk/

Len Blavatnik Wiki: - https://bit.ly/34GreqP

Mindspace: - https://bit.ly/3gGNkfk

Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3JolpwY

Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3LykH24

TN Article: - https://bit.ly/36dzqiN

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 2.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 2.02.22 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog