par UK Column 25 Février 2022, 21:57 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 25.02.2022
Visualiser la vidéo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:13 - Russian Attack On Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

The Caspian Report Channel: - https://bit.ly/3vinJla

RT Article (RT Down): - https://bit.ly/3JVUFnE

RT Article 002 (RT Down): - https://bit.ly/3Iks2Aj

DailyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/3JWgXpm

Johnsons Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pgUb3I

UK Domestic Resilience: - https://bit.ly/3HlJ53q

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3HeHAnX

Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hid1D6. 

Ursula Von Der Leyen Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t4Zkgt

NATO Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3hjm86u

Jens Stoltenberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3K0yUU1

DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3M230bl

NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/35tgs7b

Biden Statement:  - https://bit.ly/3IlZLtf





01:09:00 - Impact on Energy Prices

Sources:
****************

Reuters Article (Title now changed): - https://bit.ly/3Hs3EeY 

DailyFX Oil US and UK (Brent) Price: - https://bit.ly/3pcJEqc

Statista Gas Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3JTOz7l 

BBC Gas Pipeline Map: - https://archive.fo/aSUWC 





01:14:27 - The Blurring of the Boundary Between Peace and War

Sources:
******************

Mark Carleton-Smith Statement: - https://archive.fo/aojAi

Sir Patrick Sanders Statement: - https://bit.ly/35vxbqN

Sir Patrick Sanders Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/33PuBLA

The Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3phnPWp

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3sgn0z7 





01:24:04 - What Else is Happening

Sources:
*******************

HSJ Df Summit: - https://bit.ly/3pD8UX5

Sajid Javid Statement: - Thttps://bit.ly/3pfPUO4

Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3pfloUg

