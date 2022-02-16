Overblog
UK Column News du 16.02.22

par UK Column 16 Février 2022, 21:21 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 16.02.22
cliquer ici pout visualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Dabi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - The Fusion Doctrine Exemplified - The UK Biological Security Strategy

Sources:
*****************

UK-BSS: - https://bit.ly/3gRTRUC

Integrated Review: - https://bit.ly/3IaCJWd

BSS Call for evidence: - https://bit.ly/3GTusEu

Whitty Gresham College Addresses: - https://bit.ly/3501HZE

Whitty February Presentation: - https://bit.ly/36iXGjz

IJoBS Paper: - https://bit.ly/3HZYkQT

Dame Sally Davis: - https://bit.ly/3uV6mXp

Contained & Controlled: - https://bit.ly/3BngxFC

MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3GQ84fg




23:54 - Vaccine Damage

Sources:
*****************

Advertised Post: - https://indeedhi.re/33ooGgj

Gov't VDP Statement: - https://bit.ly/3LDHnOr

NHS VDPS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oRxL8Q 





30:16 - NHS Gargoyles 

Sources:
******************

BEE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rSBeGf 





32:33 - Fighting Zoonotic Disease an £200M Investment Opportunity

Sources:
******************

Gov't FZD Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3Jx7FQt

UKC Documentary: - https://bit.ly/3rSQEdx

Chronicle Article: - https://bit.ly/34J4NRT

DN Article: - https://bit.ly/34Q2nAO

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3uS5kf1 





37:25 - Honourable Resignations Continue




43:33 - International Grand Jury

Sources:
******************

IGJ Day 2: - https://bit.ly/3oUJG5T

Remnant MD: - https://bit.ly/3rRz4qi

TDE Article: - https://bit.ly/3JDfe8x





49:12 - UKC Audience Email Exposes The Blavatnik School

Sources:
******************

Blavatnik Study: - https://bit.ly/3JuQKhx

Robert West Profile: - https://bit.ly/3sNBGoj

SLBS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rTNuq1





55:18 - Ukraine D-Day Passes Uneventfully

Sources:
******************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3sS3Hvk

UK Government Update: - https://bit.ly/36co8v3





01:02:04 - NATO Defence Ministers Meeting 

Sources:
******************

Jen Stoltenberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oW5puf

RF MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/34Q5fO6 

Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/33qbVlB

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/xoAbw

Scholz Putin Summit: - https://bit.ly/3rSorn4

Lithuanian MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gNC94q 




01:09:12 - Operation Orbital

Sources:
******************

Operation Orbital explained: - https://bit.ly/3oPGLM0

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3Jyvnfm

NGU Article: - https://bit.ly/3JuZeFp

CN Article: - https://bit.ly/3I0fhL1     

Declassified UK Article: - https://bit.ly/3I0fhL1 





01:17:38 - Observations From Alex

Sources:
******************

@CharlesMayne2 Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3sMtkO0

