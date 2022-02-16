UK Column News du 16.02.22
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Dabi Evans with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - The Fusion Doctrine Exemplified - The UK Biological Security Strategy
Sources:
UK-BSS: - https://bit.ly/3gRTRUC
Integrated Review: - https://bit.ly/3IaCJWd
BSS Call for evidence: - https://bit.ly/3GTusEu
Whitty Gresham College Addresses: - https://bit.ly/3501HZE
Whitty February Presentation: - https://bit.ly/36iXGjz
IJoBS Paper: - https://bit.ly/3HZYkQT
Dame Sally Davis: - https://bit.ly/3uV6mXp
Contained & Controlled: - https://bit.ly/3BngxFC
MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3GQ84fg
23:54 - Vaccine Damage
Sources:
Advertised Post: - https://indeedhi.re/33ooGgj
Gov't VDP Statement: - https://bit.ly/3LDHnOr
NHS VDPS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oRxL8Q
30:16 - NHS Gargoyles
Sources:
BEE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rSBeGf
32:33 - Fighting Zoonotic Disease an £200M Investment Opportunity
Sources:
Gov't FZD Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3Jx7FQt
UKC Documentary: - https://bit.ly/3rSQEdx
Chronicle Article: - https://bit.ly/34J4NRT
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/34Q2nAO
Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3uS5kf1
37:25 - Honourable Resignations Continue
43:33 - International Grand Jury
Sources:
IGJ Day 2: - https://bit.ly/3oUJG5T
Remnant MD: - https://bit.ly/3rRz4qi
TDE Article: - https://bit.ly/3JDfe8x
49:12 - UKC Audience Email Exposes The Blavatnik School
Sources:
Blavatnik Study: - https://bit.ly/3JuQKhx
Robert West Profile: - https://bit.ly/3sNBGoj
SLBS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rTNuq1
55:18 - Ukraine D-Day Passes Uneventfully
Sources:
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3sS3Hvk
UK Government Update: - https://bit.ly/36co8v3
01:02:04 - NATO Defence Ministers Meeting
Sources:
Jen Stoltenberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oW5puf
RF MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/34Q5fO6
Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/33qbVlB
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/xoAbw
Scholz Putin Summit: - https://bit.ly/3rSorn4
Lithuanian MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gNC94q
01:09:12 - Operation Orbital
Sources:
Operation Orbital explained: - https://bit.ly/3oPGLM0
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3Jyvnfm
NGU Article: - https://bit.ly/3JuZeFp
CN Article: - https://bit.ly/3I0fhL1
Declassified UK Article: - https://bit.ly/3I0fhL1
01:17:38 - Observations From Alex
Sources:
@CharlesMayne2 Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3sMtkO0