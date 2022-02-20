Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK column News du 18.02.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 20 Février 2022, 13:56 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK column News du 18.02.22

Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo.

⁣Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - Canadian Protest Funding Hack

Sources:
*****************

Vice Article: - https://bit.ly/34OC26c

Vice Article 002: - https://bit.ly/33xcWrX

Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3oZWIix 

RTN Article: - https://bit.ly/3LFQRbY

Newsweek Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3h08tkN

Wildfire Newsletter Article: - https://bit.ly/3v0XRtV

CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3oZPfzZ

CBC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3gYTSWA

Freeland WEf Profile: - https://bit.ly/3LVsDuD

Freeland Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3I1MTIB

NEO Article: - https://bit.ly/3H7TWOI

TOP Article: - https://bit.ly/3He2qE1



28:21 - Lords See A CBDC Opportunity For UK Lead Global Regulation 

Sources:
*****************

Committee Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uYrAUm

Lords Report: - https://bit.ly/3gUhR9u



34:50 - Weather As Fear Porn

Sources:
*****************

Mail Headline (Article Removed) - https://bit.ly/3GYUeqL

PL Live Update: - https://bit.ly/3LN7LFx

BBC Explainer: - https://archive.fo/sBVAI

Internet Geography: - https://bit.ly/35atlmM

FT Article: - https://archive.fo/D7Szx

ONs Report: - https://bit.ly/3sQ359t

WW Article: - https://bit.ly/3sTMoK4

Oxford Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/36ig9g1

France24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3I4jgGj

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3JHAQR7

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/36qQ0Mf

PL Article: - https://bit.ly/3rYD6gx

PHW Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36cC8VB

NOAA Report: - https://bit.ly/3HVZOvv



46:03 - Ukraine and Russia

Sources:
*****************

NV Article: - https://bit.ly/3uZW5Jz

RFE (CIA) Article: - https://bit.ly/36p1yj3

Ukrainian Military Statement: - https://bit.ly/3v1aOEf

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/iQw9f

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3LGWff1

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3rZOtF9

Vault 7: - https://bit.ly/3s0j0CT

NPR Article: - https://n.pr/3BxdURC



58:50 - NATO Defence Ministers Meeting

Sources:
*****************

CoG Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3sQLuhv

Joint Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sPoYWb

International Crimea Platform: - https://crimea-platform.org/en




01:04:20 - Super Bubble Crash

Sources:
*****************

ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3tadNb5

GMO Article: - https://bit.ly/3gULibF



01:06:58 - the Inflation Stealth Tax

Sources:
*****************

WP Article: - https://wapo.st/3LFIOvX



01:11.17 - Attack On the 2nd Amendment

Sources:
*****************

WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3v0PoHa



01:14:03 - Disappearing Jab Data

Sources:
*****************

AB Substack Article: - https://bit.ly/3sQd7aD

GT Article: - https://bit.ly/3I4FyYz



01:15:57 - Vaccine Induces HIV Susceptibility?

Sources:
*****************

Substack Article: - https://bit.ly/3gTqaCy

ZME Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3s0ijtf

Project Veritas Expose: - https://bit.ly/33xxpgr



01:25:14 - Some Encouraging News

Sources:
*****************

Wo Article: - https://bit.ly/3p25Zqn

Rt Article: - https://bit.ly/3p0KR3L

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
UK Column News du 16.02.22
UK Column News du 16.02.22
UK Column News du 14.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 14.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog