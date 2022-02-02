UK Column News du 2.02.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 2.02.22
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - Mandatory Vaccination For CQC Regulated Workers Revoked Or Not?
10:07 - MHRA Board Meeting Love In
40:40 - All Cause Mortality Questions For The ONS
45:41 - The PartyGate Childishness
55:22 - UK Truckers Convoy - https://bit.ly/3s5PrP0
56:19 - Boris In the Ukraine
01:00:22 - Jeremy Hunt Writes Anti-Russian Warmongering Propaganda For The Telegraph
01:11:34 - Green New Deal Stuff And Nonsense
01:15:53 - BBC Frilly Pap
