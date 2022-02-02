Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News du 2.02.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column News 2 Février 2022, 20:37 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 2.02.22
Pour voir la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - Mandatory Vaccination For CQC Regulated Workers Revoked Or Not?

Sources:
*****************

Sajid Javid Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IYO3EQ

Together Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/34tjSq4

Together Tweet 002: https://bit.ly/3oifIbS

NHS100K Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3oioDdj

Nick Glegg Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3HquxAs

MoJ Proposal: - https://bit.ly/3IWnYWL

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/32SvmmF 




10:07 - MHRA Board Meeting Love In

Sources:
*****************

MHRA Board Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3IRAIOm

FOIR AI Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3oj91WY

UK Gov Job Advert: - https://bit.ly/3gnfqMc

Oxford Internet Institute: - https://bit.ly/3okfZeb

Sit Alex Allen Profile: - https://bit.ly/3see7om

The Cumberlege Report: - https://bit.ly/3L6mlry 

UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3IUubm4





40:40 - All Cause Mortality Questions For The ONS

Sources:
*****************

ONS Mortality Stats: - https://bit.ly/34frOvn

ONS Statement (blog): - https://bit.ly/3ojZ3of

ONS Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/3ARpTsV 




45:41 - The PartyGate Childishness

Sources:
*****************

Tobias Ellwwod Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3L84nET

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3rkW54L

PM Bill: - https://bit.ly/3APOzCd

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3L3YY1J

Sidly Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uiNLV0

Coronabbable Article: - https://bit.ly/3s3mS4I

Letter to BPS: - https://bit.ly/3uefW7r

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/SAtzs





55:22 - UK Truckers Convoy - https://bit.ly/3s5PrP0




56:19 - Boris In the Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Boris Johnson Statement: - https://archive.fo/1TQpX

Council on Geostrategy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34ko8Iw

Council on Geostrategy: - https://bit.ly/3odMpXH

CoG Ellwood Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GfoMo1

Mail Ellwood Article: - https://bit.ly/3s7AKLr 

Independent Article 1996: - https://bit.ly/3KQJRsi 

Swiss Info (via USN) Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8v8jT

DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3L0w0Qt




01:00:22 - Jeremy Hunt Writes Anti-Russian Warmongering Propaganda For The Telegraph

Sources:
*****************

Jeremy Hunt Tweet: - https://bit.ly/32WXmWs

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/YPJRV

Alex Thomson Fuelmich Testimony: - https://bit.ly/3rjLS8x





01:11:34 - Green New Deal Stuff And Nonsense

Sources:
*****************

SA Ministerial Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ulOkh0

Fin24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3gkDb7Y

Uproot the DMRE: - https://uprootthedmre.org/

TCI Fund Management: - https://www.tcifund.com/ 

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3gkQxRo





01:15:53 - BBC Frilly Pap

Sources:
*****************

BBC 3 Stacey Dooley: - https://bbc.in/3uB7KyD

OK Article: - https://bit.ly/3HmmEw3

