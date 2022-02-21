UK Column News du 21.02.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 21.02.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Kety Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Western Sabre Rattling at the Munich Security Conference
Sources:
*****************
MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36tYguW
BJ Munich Security Conference: - https://bit.ly/3LHPXf0
Zelensky Munich Sec Conf Speech: - https://bit.ly/3He1oI8
Liz Truss Munich Sec Conf Speech: - https://bit.ly/3s77Fkm
G7 Foreign Minister Communique: - https://bit.ly/3JF1mdK
Ursula Von Der Leyan MSC Speech: - https://bit.ly/3sUqgPJ
David Stockman: - https://www.contracorner.co/
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3LHqKBo
Bill Crystal Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LRfAdB
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3s6DKJ4
CoG Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3sQLuhv
UK Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3v1w3G1
Euromaidan Press Article: - https://bit.ly/3h0sUho
People's Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3v1oQWx
20:08 - BBC Reporting of Ukraine
Sources:
****************
BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/MxfV5
BBc Article 002: - https://archive.fo/ci384
BBC MA Article: https://bit.ly/3LS20GD
BBC MA Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3s4E2A6
Joulie Boutros Profile: - https://bit.ly/3h9jsYZ
BBC MA Funding (P15): - https://bbc.in/3p6ho8N
BBC MA On UKC: - https://bit.ly/3H81pgD
31:52 - Canadian Freedom Convoy
Sources:
****************
CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3LRxvkn
Calgary Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/35dckbE
Ottawa Police Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HkfjfP
Jeffrey Tucker Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3v9QeS6
52:26 - What Will Living With Covid Look Like?
Sources:
****************
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3IaH4sd
Withdrawn Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3H1JVCl
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3IcZJ6L
57:22 - Human Right Act Reform
Sources:
****************
UKC 2nd February: - https://bit.ly/3h39hFG
Consultation: - https://bit.ly/32SvmmF
57:59 - No sign at all of a Pandemic In Ireland
Sources:
****************
Graham Neary Tweet: - https://bit.ly/35gPlMw
59:04 - Bill Gates At the Munich Security Conference
Sources:
****************
Dr. Hoenderkamp tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vabx62
01:03:17 - More Inconvenient Data For the Covid Narrative
Sources:
*****************
Vasko Kohlmayer Article: - https://bit.ly/3v2ZSGf
01:07:38 - Austria Rethinks Mandatory Vaccination
Sources:
****************
TL AT Article: - https://bit.ly/3BA7nWo
01:08:14 - Bill Gates Think Masks Are the Same As Trousers
Sources:
*****************
Bill Gates' Pants: - https://bit.ly/3BDYzyK
01:10:00 - BBC Media Action Push For Vaccine Uptake
Sources:
****************
BBC MA Article: - https://bit.ly/3I1LXUt
Yvonne MacPherson Profile: - https://bbc.in/3HdVKWs
01:14:33 - the Normalisation of Paedophilia
Sources:
****************
Brett Weinstein Channel: - https://bit.ly/3Id565V
Holly Math Nerd Article: - https://bit.ly/3v9Ww4a
BB Article: - https://bit.ly/34R0WlZ
Goldwater Article: - https://bit.ly/3v2Gc5i
pIndia Article: - https://bit.ly/3vlMopl
Prostasia Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3I7iSHp
LE Article: - https://bit.ly/3h4pSJa
Cathy O'Brian Statement: - https://bit.ly/33BCEvs
Operation Conifer Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HdYjb2