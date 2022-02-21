Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News du 21.02.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 21 Février 2022, 20:22 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 21.02.22

Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Kety Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Western Sabre Rattling at the Munich Security Conference

Sources:
*****************

MoD Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36tYguW

BJ Munich Security Conference: - https://bit.ly/3LHPXf0

Zelensky Munich Sec Conf Speech: - https://bit.ly/3He1oI8

Liz Truss Munich Sec Conf Speech: - https://bit.ly/3s77Fkm

G7 Foreign Minister Communique: - https://bit.ly/3JF1mdK

Ursula Von Der Leyan MSC Speech: - https://bit.ly/3sUqgPJ

David Stockman: - https://www.contracorner.co/

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3LHqKBo

Bill Crystal Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LRfAdB 

Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3s6DKJ4

CoG Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3sQLuhv

UK Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3v1w3G1

Euromaidan Press Article: - https://bit.ly/3h0sUho

People's Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3v1oQWx




20:08 - BBC Reporting of Ukraine

Sources:
****************

BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/MxfV5

BBc Article 002: - https://archive.fo/ci384

BBC MA Article: https://bit.ly/3LS20GD

BBC MA Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3s4E2A6

Joulie Boutros Profile: - https://bit.ly/3h9jsYZ 

BBC MA Funding (P15): - https://bbc.in/3p6ho8N

BBC MA On UKC: - https://bit.ly/3H81pgD




31:52 - Canadian Freedom Convoy

Sources:
****************

CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3LRxvkn

Calgary Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/35dckbE

Ottawa Police Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HkfjfP

Jeffrey Tucker Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3v9QeS6




52:26 - What Will Living With Covid Look Like?

Sources:
****************

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3IaH4sd

Withdrawn Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3H1JVCl

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3IcZJ6L




57:22 - Human Right Act Reform

Sources:
****************

UKC 2nd February: - https://bit.ly/3h39hFG

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/32SvmmF 




57:59 - No sign at all of a Pandemic In Ireland

Sources:
****************

Graham Neary Tweet: - https://bit.ly/35gPlMw




59:04 - Bill Gates At the Munich Security Conference

Sources:
****************

Dr. Hoenderkamp tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vabx62





01:03:17 - More Inconvenient Data For the Covid Narrative

Sources:
*****************

Vasko Kohlmayer Article: - https://bit.ly/3v2ZSGf





01:07:38 - Austria Rethinks Mandatory Vaccination

Sources:
****************

TL AT Article: - https://bit.ly/3BA7nWo




01:08:14 - Bill Gates Think Masks Are the Same As Trousers

Sources:
*****************

Bill Gates' Pants: - https://bit.ly/3BDYzyK





01:10:00 - BBC Media Action Push For Vaccine Uptake

Sources:
****************

BBC MA Article: - https://bit.ly/3I1LXUt

Yvonne MacPherson Profile: - https://bbc.in/3HdVKWs




01:14:33 - the Normalisation of Paedophilia

Sources:
****************

Brett Weinstein Channel: - https://bit.ly/3Id565V

Holly Math Nerd Article: - https://bit.ly/3v9Ww4a

BB Article: - https://bit.ly/34R0WlZ

Goldwater Article: - https://bit.ly/3v2Gc5i

pIndia Article: - https://bit.ly/3vlMopl

Prostasia Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3I7iSHp

LE Article: - https://bit.ly/3h4pSJa

Cathy O'Brian Statement: - https://bit.ly/33BCEvs

Operation Conifer Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HdYjb2

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
UK column News du 18.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK column News du 18.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 16.02.22
UK Column News du 16.02.22
UK Column News du 14.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 14.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 11.02.22 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog