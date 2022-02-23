UK Column News du 23.02.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 23.02.22
Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Russian Moves In The Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Xinhua Article: - https://bit.ly/3LXrvqj
Putin's Address: - https://bit.ly/3BLEKWd
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/33IDnLl
DNA Article: - https://bit.ly/3LVqVJt
Tass Article 002: - https://bit.ly/36A7C8u
G7 (Borell) Statement: - https://bit.ly/36pvbAE
UK Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3LSe6zD
FP Magazine Article: - https://bit.ly/3JSQ2Lj
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vbQctc
Ben Wallace Joint Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sb6ikO
The European Security Order: - https://bit.ly/3JIptbs
Ukraine State Of Emergency: - https://bit.ly/3BIEDL7
Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3IgPCOr
Les Crisis Article: - https://bit.ly/3t3bd6A
Jack Posobiec Tweet: https://bit.ly/3h6B345
27:20 - The Western Media Spin Machine
Sources:
*****************
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3BLDm6b
BBC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3BIG8ZL
BBC Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3paEDyh
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/33JUv3v
41:53 - Tory and Labour Fondness For Russian Money
Sources:
****************
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMm5fD
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3JSetZl
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/353lZ4L
48:58 - The Lifting of the Covid Restrictions But Not The Methodology
50:47 - The NHS Backlog
Sources:
****************
AoA Article: - https://bit.ly/35kNLcA
51:22 - The Financial COVID Money Game
Sources:
*****************
Lords Committee Report Update: - https://bit.ly/3t8Q0Z4
52:23 - UKHSA Get Swanky New Building At Porton Down
Sources:
*****************
Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/36A3XYh
54:37 - MEPS Call For Von der Leyen's Resignation
Sources:
*****************
YT Video: - https://bit.ly/3BHvCC9
01:02:10 - The Scam Continues
Sources:
*****************
Sky Debate: - https://bit.ly/3Iee1En
PHE Document: - https://bit.ly/3ha6XNa
01:17:51 - Tudeau's Off the Charts Hypocrisy
Sources:
******************
CG Article: - https://bit.ly/36zVYui
Canadian Parliamentary Question: - https://bit.ly/3h9UYit
Azra Dale Article: - https://bit.ly/3scP7z9
01:25:57 - Local Resistance to SDGs In Australia and The US
Sources:
*****************
ABC News Article: - https://ab.co/3h7f0Ks
Montana House Bill 583:- https://bit.ly/3HdLAow