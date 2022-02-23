UK Column News du 23.02.22 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Russian Moves In The Ukraine



Xinhua Article: - https://bit.ly/3LXrvqj



Putin's Address: - https://bit.ly/3BLEKWd



Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/33IDnLl



DNA Article: - https://bit.ly/3LVqVJt



Tass Article 002: - https://bit.ly/36A7C8u



G7 (Borell) Statement: - https://bit.ly/36pvbAE



UK Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3LSe6zD



FP Magazine Article: - https://bit.ly/3JSQ2Lj



Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vbQctc



Ben Wallace Joint Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sb6ikO



The European Security Order: - https://bit.ly/3JIptbs



Ukraine State Of Emergency: - https://bit.ly/3BIEDL7



Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3IgPCOr



Les Crisis Article: - https://bit.ly/3t3bd6A



Jack Posobiec Tweet: https://bit.ly/3h6B345











27:20 - The Western Media Spin Machine



BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3BLDm6b



BBC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3BIG8ZL



BBC Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3paEDyh



UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/33JUv3v











41:53 - Tory and Labour Fondness For Russian Money



Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMm5fD



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3JSetZl



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/353lZ4L









48:58 - The Lifting of the Covid Restrictions But Not The Methodology







50:47 - The NHS Backlog



AoA Article: - https://bit.ly/35kNLcA









51:22 - The Financial COVID Money Game



Lords Committee Report Update: - https://bit.ly/3t8Q0Z4











52:23 - UKHSA Get Swanky New Building At Porton Down



Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/36A3XYh











54:37 - MEPS Call For Von der Leyen's Resignation



YT Video: - https://bit.ly/3BHvCC9











01:02:10 - The Scam Continues



Sky Debate: - https://bit.ly/3Iee1En



PHE Document: - https://bit.ly/3ha6XNa











01:17:51 - Tudeau's Off the Charts Hypocrisy



CG Article: - https://bit.ly/36zVYui



Canadian Parliamentary Question: - https://bit.ly/3h9UYit



Azra Dale Article: - https://bit.ly/3scP7z9











01:25:57 - Local Resistance to SDGs In Australia and The US



ABC News Article: - https://ab.co/3h7f0Ks



Montana House Bill 583:- https://bit.ly/3HdLAow