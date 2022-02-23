Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News du 23.02.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 23 Février 2022, 20:12 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 23.02.22

Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Russian Moves In The Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Xinhua Article: - https://bit.ly/3LXrvqj

Putin's Address: - https://bit.ly/3BLEKWd

Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/33IDnLl

DNA Article: - https://bit.ly/3LVqVJt

Tass Article 002: - https://bit.ly/36A7C8u

G7 (Borell) Statement: - https://bit.ly/36pvbAE

UK Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3LSe6zD

FP Magazine Article: - https://bit.ly/3JSQ2Lj

Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vbQctc

Ben Wallace Joint Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sb6ikO

The European Security Order: - https://bit.ly/3JIptbs

Ukraine State Of Emergency: - https://bit.ly/3BIEDL7

Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3IgPCOr 

Les Crisis Article: - https://bit.ly/3t3bd6A

Jack Posobiec Tweet: https://bit.ly/3h6B345 





27:20 - The Western Media Spin Machine

Sources:
*****************

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3BLDm6b

BBC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3BIG8ZL

BBC Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3paEDyh

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/33JUv3v





41:53 - Tory and Labour Fondness For Russian Money

Sources:
****************

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMm5fD

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3JSetZl 

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/353lZ4L




48:58 - The Lifting of the Covid Restrictions But Not The Methodology



50:47 - The NHS Backlog 

Sources:
****************

AoA Article: - https://bit.ly/35kNLcA




51:22 - The Financial COVID Money Game

Sources:
*****************

Lords Committee Report Update: - https://bit.ly/3t8Q0Z4





52:23 - UKHSA Get Swanky New Building At Porton Down

Sources:
*****************

Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/36A3XYh





54:37 - MEPS Call For Von der Leyen's Resignation

Sources:
*****************

YT Video: - https://bit.ly/3BHvCC9





01:02:10 - The Scam Continues

Sources:
*****************

Sky Debate: - https://bit.ly/3Iee1En

PHE Document: - https://bit.ly/3ha6XNa 





01:17:51 - Tudeau's Off the Charts Hypocrisy

Sources:
******************

CG Article: - https://bit.ly/36zVYui

Canadian Parliamentary Question: - https://bit.ly/3h9UYit

Azra Dale Article: - https://bit.ly/3scP7z9





01:25:57 - Local Resistance to SDGs In Australia and The US

Sources:
*****************

ABC News Article: - https://ab.co/3h7f0Ks

Montana House Bill 583:- https://bit.ly/3HdLAow

