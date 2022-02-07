UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 7.02.22
Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - International Convoys Inspired By Canadian Truckers
Sources:
*****************
Mark America Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Gx5hYb
European Freedom Convoy: - https://bit.ly/3HyOYLP
UK Convoy FB Page: - https://bit.ly/3HAtHRZ
Time To Come Together: - https://bit.ly/3Gvtb6j
07:00 - MSM Propagandist Lies
Sources:
*****************
Guardian Propaganda 001: - https://archive.fo/gyj5G
Guardian Propaganda 002: - https://bit.ly/34qO5Xb
Ron De Santis Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gvUgvM
NT Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ja1zp3
Van' Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3rxliJn
Goldman Sachs Article: - https://bit.ly/34HYD4d
18:49 - Are Vaccine Passports Really Going Away?
Sources:
***************
EU Com' Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rvf6kX
20:36 - Scottish School Doors
Sources:
****************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3B3APUh
STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3B5yE2s
Times Article: - https://archive.fo/mTRzv
28:30 - The Ongoing Censorship Of Free Speech
Sources:
****************
Law Commission Report: - https://bit.ly/3JdzwVV
Nadine Dorries Statement: - https://bit.ly/3J7bcVw
Police Scotland HC Definition: - https://bit.ly/3oxtW8V
39:34 - The PartyGate Spat As Distraction Propaganda
Sources:
****************
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3rwKyPR
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.fo/qZwk2
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.fo/SHXU2
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3GyJDmv
43:49 - Actress Apologises For No Identifiable Reason
50:12 - Support For Joe Rogan Grows As He Is Framed As A Racist
Sources:
****************
Mail article 001: - https://bit.ly/3B0JUgN
Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3HxC1C0
Trump .jnr Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HBObcV
Ben Shapiro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gsQOSn
Bolsonaro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ovFvNN
55:21 - The BBC Propaganda By Ommission Agenda
Sources:
****************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3usLwyF
56:31 - US & UK Approach On Ukraine Appears to Differ From European Partners
Sources:
****************
Jens Stolenberg Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34igLlp
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3Jb9iDe
Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://bit.ly/34nTn5U
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3rzATs2
NYT Article: - https://archive.fo/nBD45
Olga Leutman Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3BhQ10t
Bloomberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uxc7dG
Petrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gL9sFv
Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3GxKuUp
01:03:30 - US Fusion Plan For Nuclear War
Sources:
****************
Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3GxKuUp
The Drive Article: - https://bit.ly/3sp1qXX
01:06:12 - The SNP Plan To Save the Ukraine
Sources:
****************
Alyn Smith Tweet: - https://bit.ly/334tqrj
Tochytskyi Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rxMaZL
TVPW Article: - https://bit.ly/3owLdyP
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3B42zrT
01:09:14 - USS Liberty
Sources:
****************
ULVA Blog Article: - https://bit.ly/3GBPMhw
NR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uyqf6M
01:10:44 - Sturgeon Accused of Misleading Scots
Sources:
****************
Dr Article: - https://bit.ly/3GzEtqj
Times Article 001: - https://archive.fo/K9rCj
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3si8gi2
01:14:07 - David Goodwillie
Sources:
****************
SS Article: - https://bit.ly/360gt37