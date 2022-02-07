UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - International Convoys Inspired By Canadian Truckers



Mark America Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Gx5hYb



European Freedom Convoy: - https://bit.ly/3HyOYLP



UK Convoy FB Page: - https://bit.ly/3HAtHRZ



Time To Come Together: - https://bit.ly/3Gvtb6j









07:00 - MSM Propagandist Lies



Guardian Propaganda 001: - https://archive.fo/gyj5G



Guardian Propaganda 002: - https://bit.ly/34qO5Xb



Ron De Santis Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gvUgvM



NT Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ja1zp3



Van' Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3rxliJn



Goldman Sachs Article: - https://bit.ly/34HYD4d









18:49 - Are Vaccine Passports Really Going Away?



EU Com' Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rvf6kX











20:36 - Scottish School Doors



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3B3APUh



STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3B5yE2s



Times Article: - https://archive.fo/mTRzv











28:30 - The Ongoing Censorship Of Free Speech



Law Commission Report: - https://bit.ly/3JdzwVV



Nadine Dorries Statement: - https://bit.ly/3J7bcVw



Police Scotland HC Definition: - https://bit.ly/3oxtW8V











39:34 - The PartyGate Spat As Distraction Propaganda



Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3rwKyPR



BBC Article 001: - https://archive.fo/qZwk2



BBC Article 002: - https://archive.fo/SHXU2



Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3GyJDmv











43:49 - Actress Apologises For No Identifiable Reason











50:12 - Support For Joe Rogan Grows As He Is Framed As A Racist



Mail article 001: - https://bit.ly/3B0JUgN



Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3HxC1C0



Trump .jnr Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HBObcV



Ben Shapiro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gsQOSn



Bolsonaro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ovFvNN













55:21 - The BBC Propaganda By Ommission Agenda



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3usLwyF











56:31 - US & UK Approach On Ukraine Appears to Differ From European Partners



Jens Stolenberg Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34igLlp



Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3Jb9iDe



Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://bit.ly/34nTn5U



Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3rzATs2



NYT Article: - https://archive.fo/nBD45



Olga Leutman Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3BhQ10t



Bloomberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uxc7dG



Petrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gL9sFv



Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3GxKuUp











01:03:30 - US Fusion Plan For Nuclear War



Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3GxKuUp



The Drive Article: - https://bit.ly/3sp1qXX











01:06:12 - The SNP Plan To Save the Ukraine



Alyn Smith Tweet: - https://bit.ly/334tqrj



Tochytskyi Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rxMaZL



TVPW Article: - https://bit.ly/3owLdyP



Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3B42zrT











01:09:14 - USS Liberty



ULVA Blog Article: - https://bit.ly/3GBPMhw



NR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uyqf6M









01:10:44 - Sturgeon Accused of Misleading Scots



Dr Article: - https://bit.ly/3GzEtqj



Times Article 001: - https://archive.fo/K9rCj



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3si8gi2







01:14:07 - David Goodwillie



SS Article: - https://bit.ly/360gt37