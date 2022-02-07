Overblog
UK Column News du 7.02.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 7 Février 2022, 18:50 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 7.02.22

Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - International Convoys Inspired By Canadian Truckers

Sources:
*****************

Mark America Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Gx5hYb

European Freedom Convoy: - https://bit.ly/3HyOYLP

UK Convoy FB Page: - https://bit.ly/3HAtHRZ

Time To Come Together: - https://bit.ly/3Gvtb6j




07:00 - MSM Propagandist Lies

Sources:
*****************

Guardian Propaganda 001: - https://archive.fo/gyj5G

Guardian Propaganda 002: - https://bit.ly/34qO5Xb

Ron De Santis Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gvUgvM

NT Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ja1zp3

Van' Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3rxliJn

Goldman Sachs Article: - https://bit.ly/34HYD4d




18:49 - Are Vaccine Passports Really Going Away?

Sources:
***************

EU Com' Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rvf6kX





20:36 - Scottish School Doors

Sources:
****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3B3APUh

STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3B5yE2s

Times Article: - https://archive.fo/mTRzv





28:30 - The Ongoing Censorship Of Free Speech

Sources:
****************

Law Commission Report: - https://bit.ly/3JdzwVV

Nadine Dorries Statement: -  https://bit.ly/3J7bcVw

Police Scotland HC Definition: - https://bit.ly/3oxtW8V





39:34 - The PartyGate Spat As Distraction Propaganda

Sources:
****************

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3rwKyPR

BBC Article 001: - https://archive.fo/qZwk2

BBC Article 002: - https://archive.fo/SHXU2

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3GyJDmv





43:49 - Actress Apologises For No Identifiable Reason 





50:12 - Support For Joe Rogan Grows As He Is Framed As A Racist

Sources:
****************

Mail article 001: - https://bit.ly/3B0JUgN

Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3HxC1C0

Trump .jnr Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3HBObcV

Ben Shapiro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3gsQOSn

Bolsonaro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ovFvNN






55:21 - The BBC Propaganda By Ommission Agenda

Sources:
****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3usLwyF





56:31 - US & UK Approach On Ukraine Appears to Differ From European Partners

Sources:
****************

Jens Stolenberg Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34igLlp

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3Jb9iDe

Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://bit.ly/34nTn5U 

Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3rzATs2

NYT Article: - https://archive.fo/nBD45 

Olga Leutman Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3BhQ10t

Bloomberg Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uxc7dG

Petrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gL9sFv

Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3GxKuUp





01:03:30 - US Fusion Plan For Nuclear War

Sources:
****************

Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3GxKuUp

The Drive Article: - https://bit.ly/3sp1qXX





01:06:12 - The SNP Plan To Save the Ukraine

Sources:
****************

Alyn Smith Tweet: - https://bit.ly/334tqrj

Tochytskyi Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rxMaZL

TVPW Article: - https://bit.ly/3owLdyP

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3B42zrT





01:09:14 - USS Liberty

Sources:
****************

ULVA Blog Article: - https://bit.ly/3GBPMhw

NR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uyqf6M




01:10:44 - Sturgeon Accused of Misleading Scots

Sources:
****************

Dr Article: - https://bit.ly/3GzEtqj

Times Article 001: - https://archive.fo/K9rCj

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3si8gi2



01:14:07 - David Goodwillie

Sources:
****************

SS Article: - https://bit.ly/360gt37

