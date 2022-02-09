UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's news from the UK Column.

0:34 - Squeaky Clean Keir Starmer



Sources:

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/34EyseB



CHIS Act: - https://bit.ly/3rEAEvS



Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3rEPLFA



UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/33cciA6











14:40 - Calls To End The State of Security In Australia



Sources:

YT Video: - https://bit.ly/3HD4bvl









24:23 - NHS General Practitioner Resigns In Protest









31:15 - The NHS Long Term Plan - Transformation



Sources:

NHS LTP: - https://bit.ly/3GBRi3q



Grail Cancer Program: - https://grail.com/



GC Whitty Lecture: - https://bit.ly/3gBcr2V



IBST: - https://biosensingtech.co.uk/



Prof Richard Luxton Profile: - https://bit.ly/34MCem3



RIN Article: - https://bit.ly/3HyjPYR



Rothschild Patent: - https://bit.ly/3HHEPfG



Reuters Fact check: - https://reut.rs/3Jd4tcH



Royal Papworth DS: - https://bit.ly/3Lle8j8



Deloitte Document: - https://bit.ly/3uCQo4n



UK Gov Office For AI: - https://bit.ly/3gQoZUx











49:05 - Jacob Rees-Mogg Appointment



Sources:

JRM Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3gzOwRv



National Data Strategy: - https://bit.ly/3GxUnRP



MIT Article: - https://bit.ly/3rEFsBq



Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3sqFegh



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3szDrpo



OD Article: - https://bit.ly/3Lmq3NJ



BBC Article: - https://archive.fo/RFbGN



Times Article: - https://archive.fo/AVGrK



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.fo/NiOAy



BB Watch Article: - https://bit.ly/3gQyhzT



DH Article 001: - https://bit.ly/362QrMv



DH Article 002: - https://bit.ly/35P0TXJ



NHS AI Lab: - https://bit.ly/3GCMTNB



NHS AI Ethics: - https://bit.ly/3gB4P0o











56:08 - A Big Thank You To The UKC Audience











57:21 - Safer Internet Day - Not Really It's All About Digital ID



Sources:

UK Safer Internet Centre: - https://saferinternet.org.uk/



Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gx3gAL



Yoti Campaign: - https://www.yoti.com/











01:02:09 - The BBC License Fee



Sources:

Dorries Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Gxe1xq



Layla Moran Response: - https://bit.ly/3uCUXvx











01:04:49 - Stamford Hill Jewish Community Protest LGBT Teaching



Sources:

The JC Article: - https://bit.ly/3JcKdYL











01:06:49 - DoE Demand Registration of Children



Sources:

DoE Proposal: - https://bit.ly/35UJUDn











01:08:24 - Wellbeing Can Be Measured By Government Apparently



Sources:

Wellbeing Bill: - https://bit.ly/3Lm3GrW











01:10:48 - Redefining the French and Italian Social Contract



Sources:

Gabriel Attal Comments (English): - https://bit.ly/33a03Ux



Italian Constitutional Changes: - https://bit.ly/3Loqmru













01:13:22 - Seizing Dormant Assets



Sources:

UK Gov Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3LwS99g



Dormant Assets Bill: - https://bit.ly/34G9k