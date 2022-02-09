UK column News du 9.02.22 (Vidéo)

UK column News du 9.02.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo.
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's news from the UK Column.
0:34 - Squeaky Clean Keir Starmer
14:40 - Calls To End The State of Security In Australia
24:23 - NHS General Practitioner Resigns In Protest
31:15 - The NHS Long Term Plan - Transformation
49:05 - Jacob Rees-Mogg Appointment
56:08 - A Big Thank You To The UKC Audience
57:21 - Safer Internet Day - Not Really It's All About Digital ID
01:02:09 - The BBC License Fee
01:04:49 - Stamford Hill Jewish Community Protest LGBT Teaching
01:06:49 - DoE Demand Registration of Children
01:08:24 - Wellbeing Can Be Measured By Government Apparently
01:10:48 - Redefining the French and Italian Social Contract
01:13:22 - Seizing Dormant Assets
