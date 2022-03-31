Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Biden lors des bombardements de l'ex-Yougoslavie : "« C’est moi qui avais eu l’idée de bombarder Belgrade. C’est moi qui avais eu l’idée d’y envoyer des pilotes étasuniens détruire tous les ponts sur la Drina » (Vidéos)

par SLT 31 Mars 2022, 11:02 Biden Yougoslavie Bombardements USA Impérialisme Articles de Sam La Touch

DioGuardi: Winning Sen. Biden's Support on Kosova Part 4 04-28-2002

Sources :
- Zero Hedge via Reseau international

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Exclusif : Une organisation à but non lucratif liée à Zuckerberg a aidé à modifier les règles de vote du Michigan pour 2020 (The Federalist)
Exclusif : Une organisation à but non lucratif liée à Zuckerberg a aidé à modifier les règles de vote du Michigan pour 2020 (The Federalist)
Biden joue-t-il avec le feu nucléaire avec Poutine en réclamant un changement de régime en Russie ?
Biden joue-t-il avec le feu nucléaire avec Poutine en réclamant un changement de régime en Russie ?
EXCLUSIF : Hunter Biden a aidé à obtenir des millions de dollars de financement pour un entrepreneur étatsunien en Ukraine spécialisé dans la recherche d'agents pathogènes mortels, selon des courriels envoyés par ordinateur portable, ce qui soulève de nouvelles questions sur le fils disgracié de l'ancien vice-président (Daily Mail)
EXCLUSIF : Hunter Biden a aidé à obtenir des millions de dollars de financement pour un entrepreneur étatsunien en Ukraine spécialisé dans la recherche d'agents pathogènes mortels, selon des courriels envoyés par ordinateur portable, ce qui soulève de nouvelles questions sur le fils disgracié de l'ancien vice-président (Daily Mail)
Hunter Biden a aidé à obtenir des fonds pour un contractant étatsunien d'un laboratoire biologique en Ukraine selon des e-mails (New York Post)
Hunter Biden a aidé à obtenir des fonds pour un contractant étatsunien d'un laboratoire biologique en Ukraine selon des e-mails (New York Post)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog