La couverture médiatique de l'Ukraine révèle le racisme inhérent à l'Occident (Off Guardian)

"We are in the 21st century, we are in a European city and we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine!”

We are being told (in many European languages) who deserves war, missiles; who is a good refugee—human.

(BFM TV, France) https://t.co/OdDGXhvdIw

— Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) February 26, 2022