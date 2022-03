UK Column News - 11.03.22 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

00:32 - The Terrorists Fighting For NATO In Ukraine



Liz Truss Statement: - https://archive.ph/BU2Sx



OffGuardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3MKJ3pK











09:03 - Western Propaganda Backfires



UK Gv't Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3Ky1n3C



UK Gov't Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3I4nZHh



HuffPost Article: - https://bit.ly/3J3jLRr



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3KFi11t



Nuland Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HZL4uJ



DG Blog Article: - https://bit.ly/3vZysBE



FP Article: - https://bit.ly/3MG3Bjf



Ned Price Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tKlWDc



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3MJT1aY



GB Article: - https://bit.ly/3I1JrN9



2005 US-Ukraine Treaty: - https://bit.ly/3KxJMsA



UK Gov't Statement 001: - https://bit.ly/3I3EqDG



Grayzine Article: - https://bit.ly/3t2Iv6X



James Karuiki Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vZssZl



BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/je5s7



Jeremy Hunt Statement: - https://bit.ly/3J0kd30



Dame Sally Davies Statement: - https://archive.ph/5EIQ0



Priti Patel Announcement: - https://bit.ly/35NCUsg









39:43 - Russian Regime Change



RIIA Article: - https://bit.ly/3t0v5sb



Jamie Shea statement: - https://bbc.in/3w0KaMo



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/37rW6MZ



Liz Truss Address: - https://bit.ly/3I4GR9l



Times Article (headline change): - https://archive.ph/mTZtX



Oscar Level Deception: - https://bit.ly/3MIqCSM











59:12 - Boris Johnson's Furiously Spinning Propaganda



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/7e3pO











01:00:46 - Ukrainians Welcomed To The UK



UK Gov't HO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tO71Ii











01:02:00 - Questioning Propaganda



BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/2k4CX



DR Article: - https://bit.ly/3MHOupB











01:05:31 - Facebook Allows Glorification Of Nazis



Meta Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3MGIEou











01:09:50 - Zelensky Acknowledges That Ukraine Is Plagued by Nazis











01:12:21 - Western MSM's 180 On Ukraine



Russian Embassy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3pU2hzK



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3t3O3hw













01:20:01 - Impact of Sanction



Bloomberg Article: - https://bit.ly/3pTovle



Gabriel Weinberg Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3CyrvbT