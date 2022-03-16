Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column News 16 Mars 2022, 18:08 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 16.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

 

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Ukraine Peace Deal

Sources:
*****************

Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://yhoo.it/3MXRbnd




07:10 - Sanctions And New Law Power Grabs 

Sources:
*****************

Ho istoric Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/36trz0M

Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3N7pGHZ

EC Act: - https://bit.ly/3COVDja




11:20 - Tariffs and Refugees

Sources:
*****************

UK Announcement 001: - https://bit.ly/3L6AJ2j

UK Announcement 002: - https://bit.ly/3Ib8sp7




13:20 - UK Column Accused Of Pro Russian Bias Over neo-Nazis

Sources:
*****************

Bogdan Boutkevich: - https://bit.ly/3InCs1q

Aljazeera: - https://bit.ly/34N6WvZ

Unherd Expose: - https://bit.ly/3MSGQJ9




30:25 - Boris Visits the Middle East Amidst Total Silence on Yemen

Sources:
*****************

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3CMGkrj

HRW Report: - https://bit.ly/3u2J28f




33:44 - Reality Hits Mercenary



36:35 - Russian Orthodox Church Trashed



37:23 - Arthur Ponsonby Meme




38:24 Bernard-Henri Levy Visits the Front Again

Sources:
*****************

AB-K Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36nwaS6




39:45 - Arctic Exercise Adds Pressure

Sources:
*****************

Exercise Cold Response 2022: - https://bit.ly/3q6PHNu

Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/36nOl9Y

RN Article: - https://bit.ly/3temCS5




41:40 - Boris Meets Finish and Swedish PM's Discussing The JEF

Sources:
*****************

Swedish PM Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3i95VS1

Finnish PM Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3IgyfME

Gov't JEF Statement: - https://bit.ly/3icLWlj




44:25 - Micheál Martin's Careful Statement 




50:07 - World Wide Rally For Freedom: - https://bit.ly/37BSQi0




51:03 - Vaccine ADR's, Deaths and The MHRA Does Nothing

Sources:
*****************

MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3KO1rfH

Feb Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3wdTKLQ

Operation Pangea: - https://bit.ly/3Jljx8K

mRNA Pregnancy Paper: - https://bit.ly/3ieLBhT




01:15:42 - GP Report To CCG Exposed

Sources:
*****************

OJCOP Blog: - https://bit.ly/3CMoSmK




01:22:12 - NHS Goes Global

Sources:
*****************

Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/34PBX2m

