UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News 16.03.22
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Ukraine Peace Deal
Sources:
*****************
Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://yhoo.it/3MXRbnd
07:10 - Sanctions And New Law Power Grabs
Sources:
*****************
Ho istoric Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/36trz0M
Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3N7pGHZ
EC Act: - https://bit.ly/3COVDja
11:20 - Tariffs and Refugees
Sources:
*****************
UK Announcement 001: - https://bit.ly/3L6AJ2j
UK Announcement 002: - https://bit.ly/3Ib8sp7
13:20 - UK Column Accused Of Pro Russian Bias Over neo-Nazis
Sources:
*****************
Bogdan Boutkevich: - https://bit.ly/3InCs1q
Aljazeera: - https://bit.ly/34N6WvZ
Unherd Expose: - https://bit.ly/3MSGQJ9
30:25 - Boris Visits the Middle East Amidst Total Silence on Yemen
Sources:
*****************
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3CMGkrj
HRW Report: - https://bit.ly/3u2J28f
33:44 - Reality Hits Mercenary
36:35 - Russian Orthodox Church Trashed
37:23 - Arthur Ponsonby Meme
38:24 Bernard-Henri Levy Visits the Front Again
Sources:
*****************
AB-K Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36nwaS6
39:45 - Arctic Exercise Adds Pressure
Sources:
*****************
Exercise Cold Response 2022: - https://bit.ly/3q6PHNu
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/36nOl9Y
RN Article: - https://bit.ly/3temCS5
41:40 - Boris Meets Finish and Swedish PM's Discussing The JEF
Sources:
*****************
Swedish PM Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3i95VS1
Finnish PM Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3IgyfME
Gov't JEF Statement: - https://bit.ly/3icLWlj
44:25 - Micheál Martin's Careful Statement
50:07 - World Wide Rally For Freedom: - https://bit.ly/37BSQi0
51:03 - Vaccine ADR's, Deaths and The MHRA Does Nothing
Sources:
*****************
MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3KO1rfH
Feb Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3wdTKLQ
Operation Pangea: - https://bit.ly/3Jljx8K
mRNA Pregnancy Paper: - https://bit.ly/3ieLBhT
01:15:42 - GP Report To CCG Exposed
Sources:
*****************
OJCOP Blog: - https://bit.ly/3CMoSmK
01:22:12 - NHS Goes Global
Sources:
*****************
Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/34PBX2m