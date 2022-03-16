UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)

00:29 - Ukraine Peace Deal



Sources:

*****************



Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://yhoo.it/3MXRbnd









07:10 - Sanctions And New Law Power Grabs



Sources:

*****************



Ho istoric Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/36trz0M



Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3N7pGHZ



EC Act: - https://bit.ly/3COVDja









11:20 - Tariffs and Refugees



Sources:

*****************



UK Announcement 001: - https://bit.ly/3L6AJ2j



UK Announcement 002: - https://bit.ly/3Ib8sp7









13:20 - UK Column Accused Of Pro Russian Bias Over neo-Nazis



Sources:

*****************



Bogdan Boutkevich: - https://bit.ly/3InCs1q



Aljazeera: - https://bit.ly/34N6WvZ



Unherd Expose: - https://bit.ly/3MSGQJ9









30:25 - Boris Visits the Middle East Amidst Total Silence on Yemen



Sources:

*****************



Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3CMGkrj



HRW Report: - https://bit.ly/3u2J28f









33:44 - Reality Hits Mercenary







36:35 - Russian Orthodox Church Trashed







37:23 - Arthur Ponsonby Meme









38:24 Bernard-Henri Levy Visits the Front Again



Sources:

*****************



AB-K Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36nwaS6









39:45 - Arctic Exercise Adds Pressure



Sources:

*****************



Exercise Cold Response 2022: - https://bit.ly/3q6PHNu



Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/36nOl9Y



RN Article: - https://bit.ly/3temCS5









41:40 - Boris Meets Finish and Swedish PM's Discussing The JEF



Sources:

*****************



Swedish PM Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3i95VS1



Finnish PM Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3IgyfME



Gov't JEF Statement: - https://bit.ly/3icLWlj









44:25 - Micheál Martin's Careful Statement









50:07 - World Wide Rally For Freedom: - https://bit.ly/37BSQi0









51:03 - Vaccine ADR's, Deaths and The MHRA Does Nothing



Sources:

*****************



MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3KO1rfH



Feb Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3wdTKLQ



Operation Pangea: - https://bit.ly/3Jljx8K



mRNA Pregnancy Paper: - https://bit.ly/3ieLBhT









01:15:42 - GP Report To CCG Exposed



Sources:

*****************



OJCOP Blog: - https://bit.ly/3CMoSmK









01:22:12 - NHS Goes Global



Sources:

*****************



Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/34PBX2m