Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News - 21 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

par SLT 21 Mars 2022, 20:03 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 21 mars 2022
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - Online Safety Bill

Sources:
*****************

Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1424749

Johnson Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3CYyafz

U.S. Statement: - https://cbsn.ws/36vi5lw

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3um145I




06:17 - Homes For Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Government Scheme: - https://bit.ly/3imHKzk




11:10 - Zelenskyy's World Tour Comes Off the Rails In Israel

Sources:
*****************

The JC Article: - https://bit.ly/3N6xgT4 

Atlantic Article: - https://bit.ly/3tslpac

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wpmxgn

The JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3wqEyuW





20:27 - The Ukrainian One State Solution In a Militarised Europe

Sources:
*****************

Survey: - https://bit.ly/3D2zwGb




23:51 - Russian Censorship Just Like Western Censorship

Sources:
*****************

UK FCO Tweet: - https://bitly.com/

Dominique Samuels Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36DIrC1

Zelenskyy Statement: https://bit.ly/3uyzIJJ





28:30 - The Absence of Opposing Opinion's Leaves Us Floundering

Sources:
*****************

RT article: - https://bit.ly/3iqzqyA

ABC Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3woCvHD




47:00 - The Western MSM's Pro Nazi Propaganda And Fake News 

Sources:
*****************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/DztDz

Guardian Article: - https://archive.ph/K8ewR

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3uekZTN

Friday UK Column: - https://bit.ly/3N5wqGb





53:00 - Hunter Biden

Sources:
*****************

Times Article: - https://archive.ph/l1ehR

Meme: - https://bit.ly/36dy6ww




57:14 - A Total Absence of Any Facts On Russia's Campaign

Sources:
*****************

RT Post: - https://bit.ly/3wmECfh

BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/36dHrod

BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3L2RFGU

Mod Map Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uyWLUL

Institute for The Study of War: - https://bit.ly/3tqvZOH

American Enterprise Institute: - https://www.aei.org/

Project For A New American Century: - https://bit.ly/3IroPyc

MoD Propaganda Video: - https://bit.ly/351FIlo





01:07:33 - MSM Admits, Too Late, That Covid Mortality Statistics Are Junk

Sources:
*****************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/NIgCB




01:10:11 - Hooray! More and More Vaccines




01:11:11 - MHRA Reply By Producing A Word Salad

Sources:
*****************

MHRA Feb Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3wdTKLQ

Article: - https://bit.ly/3tqCe55

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Uk column News du 18.03.22 (Vidéo)
Uk column News du 18.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 11.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 11.03.22 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog