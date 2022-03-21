UK Column News - 21 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - Online Safety Bill



Sources:

*****************



Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1424749



Johnson Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3CYyafz



U.S. Statement: - https://cbsn.ws/36vi5lw



AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3um145I









06:17 - Homes For Ukraine



Sources:

*****************



Government Scheme: - https://bit.ly/3imHKzk









11:10 - Zelenskyy's World Tour Comes Off the Rails In Israel



Sources:

*****************



The JC Article: - https://bit.ly/3N6xgT4



Atlantic Article: - https://bit.ly/3tslpac



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wpmxgn



The JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3wqEyuW











20:27 - The Ukrainian One State Solution In a Militarised Europe



Sources:

*****************



Survey: - https://bit.ly/3D2zwGb









23:51 - Russian Censorship Just Like Western Censorship



Sources:

*****************



UK FCO Tweet: - https://bitly.com/



Dominique Samuels Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36DIrC1



Zelenskyy Statement: https://bit.ly/3uyzIJJ











28:30 - The Absence of Opposing Opinion's Leaves Us Floundering



Sources:

*****************



RT article: - https://bit.ly/3iqzqyA



ABC Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3woCvHD









47:00 - The Western MSM's Pro Nazi Propaganda And Fake News



Sources:

*****************



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/DztDz



Guardian Article: - https://archive.ph/K8ewR



RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3uekZTN



Friday UK Column: - https://bit.ly/3N5wqGb











53:00 - Hunter Biden



Sources:

*****************



Times Article: - https://archive.ph/l1ehR



Meme: - https://bit.ly/36dy6ww









57:14 - A Total Absence of Any Facts On Russia's Campaign



Sources:

*****************



RT Post: - https://bit.ly/3wmECfh



BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/36dHrod



BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3L2RFGU



Mod Map Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uyWLUL



Institute for The Study of War: - https://bit.ly/3tqvZOH



American Enterprise Institute: - https://www.aei.org/



Project For A New American Century: - https://bit.ly/3IroPyc



MoD Propaganda Video: - https://bit.ly/351FIlo











01:07:33 - MSM Admits, Too Late, That Covid Mortality Statistics Are Junk



Sources:

*****************



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/NIgCB









01:10:11 - Hooray! More and More Vaccines









01:11:11 - MHRA Reply By Producing A Word Salad



Sources:

*****************



MHRA Feb Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3wdTKLQ



Article: - https://bit.ly/3tqCe55