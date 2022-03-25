Overblog
UK Column News - 25 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 25 Mars 2022, 20:46 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 25 mars 2022
Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - NATO Summit Lunacy

Sources:
*****************

NATO Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3DbnESh

U-EU LNG Deal: - https://reut.rs/3qDs67n

£300Bn Freeze: - https://bit.ly/36rwxLy

Ruble As A Reserve Currency: - https://archive.ph/qNxHW

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3LiPO0O

21CW Article 002: - https://bit.ly/36peB4u

21CW Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3tGVGLj



21:05 - The Chemical Weapons Narrative Rumble On



28:11 - G7 Meeting

Sources:
*****************

Boris Johnson Statement: https://bit.ly/3JHHmYs



30:19 - Trudeau Gets Short Shrift In Brussels

Sources:
*****************

Christine Anderson Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LfPcZH



33.05 - Ben's Big Intel Dump

Sources:
*****************

Vovan & Lexus Video: - https://bit.ly/3izGdpI

UK Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3izdP7p

Economist Article: - https://archive.ph/TeW2t

Teleghraph Article: - https://archive.ph/ttWcv



01:02:03 -  Almost Certainly Russian Cyber Attacks Probably

Sources:
*****************

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qyjRtq

Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3wxQlaW

Gen Nick Carter Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NkAAKh

National Cyber Force: - https://bit.ly/36v1PBp

FCo Tweet Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3LfX6Cl




01:09:09 - UK Gov't Boosts BBC Disinformation To Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3LeI5R9



01:10:44 - Article 5 Anyone?

Sources:
*****************



01:13:06: - Russian Statements


 

01:18:07: - Ukraine, Russia and International Law
