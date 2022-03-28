Overblog
UK Column News - 28 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 28 Mars 2022, 19:05 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 28 mars 2022
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:30 - NATO Summit Lunacy

Sources:
*****************

Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/387SlMW

Watch the Vovan & Lexus Video Here: - https://bit.ly/3izGdpI





01:45 - Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue

Sources:
*****************

Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1428019

US Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/36AJjHN 

Washington Post Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Li2Ifi

WSJ Opinion: - https://archive.ph/ucDqf




05:44 - Russia Recognises Total War

Sources:
*****************

Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/35mKES4

Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qIZ7Ps




08:00 - Everything Is Russian Propaganda Except When It Isn't

Sources:
*****************

Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3tKIvsz

Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3LkRt5L

Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3ILieia





11:00 - What is the Ukraine Biolab Truth?

Sources:
*****************

Zhao Lijian Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gEO4r





25:00 - Debate Over Territorial Rights Emerge Amidst Heightened Tensions

Sources:
*****************

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLGhyU

Ministry of Defence Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IKSse2

MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/3DpuCTV

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NvizZK

Ctv Article: - https://bit.ly/3LqdW1v

SAS  Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLsF6t

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/5mwe1   




31:49 - Mick Wallace Statement About Yemen




34:43 - Staggering Hypocrisy From The BBC

Sources:
*****************

BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/pPove

Victoria Nuland Wiki: - https://bit.ly/36SkmHM

BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/bsCOF

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3uzpHf7

Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3Dgp124





42:13 - Online Safety Bill

Sources:
*****************

HoC Document: - https://bit.ly/3uBLPp4

Ofcom Article: - https://bit.ly/3uysmFY

Paul Dacre Comments: - https://bit.ly/3JSk0iP

Ofcom's Content Board: - https://bit.ly/3wJ3Mol

Michael Grade Selected: - https://bloom.bg/3NsVpTP

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3qEivNO





52:12 - BMJ Opinion: Evidence Based Medicine Is An Illusion

Sources:
*****************

BMJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3Dj7upZ





53:28 - The Biggest Medical Scandal In Human History

Sources:
*****************

Steve Kirsch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/388b0bs 

Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMBVaP





59:05 - Church Officials Reported To The Vatican For Questioning Vaccines

Sources:
*****************

Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3LnapB2





01:00:10 - Ship Building Disaster In Scotland

Sources:
*****************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/qTvs7

Scot' Gov't Report: - https://bit.ly/3DgtwK2

Sunday Post Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLmASf

Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3NuEnoo

Times Article: - https://archive.ph/S1zgN

Scottish Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3JRLSUg

EM Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3wJR20T

Article: - https://bit.ly/3wFlKbv

Oban Times Article: - https://bit.ly/35n5gcU





01:21:28 - Arrest of Virginie Araujo-Rechchia

Sources:
*****************

Liberation Article: - https://bit.ly/3qKczCW

BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/cm98T

rFI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ILzaFg

