UK Column News - 28 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:30 - NATO Summit Lunacy



Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/387SlMW



Watch the Vovan & Lexus Video Here: - https://bit.ly/3izGdpI











01:45 - Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue



Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1428019



US Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/36AJjHN



Washington Post Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Li2Ifi



WSJ Opinion: - https://archive.ph/ucDqf









05:44 - Russia Recognises Total War



Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/35mKES4



Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qIZ7Ps









08:00 - Everything Is Russian Propaganda Except When It Isn't



Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3tKIvsz



Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3LkRt5L



Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3ILieia











11:00 - What is the Ukraine Biolab Truth?



Zhao Lijian Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gEO4r











25:00 - Debate Over Territorial Rights Emerge Amidst Heightened Tensions



RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLGhyU



Ministry of Defence Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IKSse2



MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/3DpuCTV



Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NvizZK



Ctv Article: - https://bit.ly/3LqdW1v



SAS Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLsF6t



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/5mwe1









31:49 - Mick Wallace Statement About Yemen









34:43 - Staggering Hypocrisy From The BBC



BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/pPove



Victoria Nuland Wiki: - https://bit.ly/36SkmHM



BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/bsCOF



BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3uzpHf7



Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3Dgp124











42:13 - Online Safety Bill



HoC Document: - https://bit.ly/3uBLPp4



Ofcom Article: - https://bit.ly/3uysmFY



Paul Dacre Comments: - https://bit.ly/3JSk0iP



Ofcom's Content Board: - https://bit.ly/3wJ3Mol



Michael Grade Selected: - https://bloom.bg/3NsVpTP



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3qEivNO











52:12 - BMJ Opinion: Evidence Based Medicine Is An Illusion



BMJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3Dj7upZ











53:28 - The Biggest Medical Scandal In Human History



Steve Kirsch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/388b0bs



Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMBVaP











59:05 - Church Officials Reported To The Vatican For Questioning Vaccines



Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3LnapB2











01:00:10 - Ship Building Disaster In Scotland



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/qTvs7



Scot' Gov't Report: - https://bit.ly/3DgtwK2



Sunday Post Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLmASf



Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3NuEnoo



Times Article: - https://archive.ph/S1zgN



Scottish Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3JRLSUg



EM Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3wJR20T



Article: - https://bit.ly/3wFlKbv



Oban Times Article: - https://bit.ly/35n5gcU











01:21:28 - Arrest of Virginie Araujo-Rechchia



Liberation Article: - https://bit.ly/3qKczCW



BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/cm98T



rFI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ILzaFg