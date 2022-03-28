UK Column News - 28 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 28 mars 2022
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:30 - NATO Summit Lunacy
01:45 - Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue
05:44 - Russia Recognises Total War
08:00 - Everything Is Russian Propaganda Except When It Isn't
11:00 - What is the Ukraine Biolab Truth?
25:00 - Debate Over Territorial Rights Emerge Amidst Heightened Tensions
31:49 - Mick Wallace Statement About Yemen
34:43 - Staggering Hypocrisy From The BBC
42:13 - Online Safety Bill
52:12 - BMJ Opinion: Evidence Based Medicine Is An Illusion
53:28 - The Biggest Medical Scandal In Human History
59:05 - Church Officials Reported To The Vatican For Questioning Vaccines
01:00:10 - Ship Building Disaster In Scotland
01:21:28 - Arrest of Virginie Araujo-Rechchia
