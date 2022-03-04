Overblog
UK Column News - 4.03.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 4 Mars 2022, 23:05 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 4.03.22
Cliquez ici pour voir la vidéo

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Iain Davis with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

FCDO Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3pBRABD

Liz Truss Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hBLFrN

Post NATO Foreign Affairs Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Kdvhdm




07:54 - Nuclear War?

Sources:
******************

BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/34egi3B

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3IHZ6T6

Lavrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/3HMYdah




13:43 - Who supports Whom? 

Sources:
******************

Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3HGTCqq



20:01 - Russia Refuse To Follow The War Formula

Sources:
******************

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pBV72K

Rand Document: - https://bit.ly/3vG5MgU




23:36 - The Comedian In Charge of Ukraine

Sources:
******************

ND Article: - https://bit.ly/34cD2Ro




29:57 - Mass Formation Psychosis




38.25 - What Is The Story Going to Be?

Sources:
******************

Royal Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Cbs6QE

ToyahFripp: - https://bit.ly/3sHxuYB

Ukrainian Appeal: - https://bit.ly/35opD9G




47:04 - Lindsey Graham Publiclay Calls For Assasination of Putin




49.15 - Tokenism and Virtue Signalling Lunacy

Sources:
******************

Tokenism Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3CfVfu7

Mic Article: - https://bit.ly/3vEh9FP

Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3vBwh72

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3hCliSq

ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3INxNqo

Glen Diesen FB: - https://bit.ly/3CbT8au

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3CcW32J




01:05:05 - Human Trafficking In the Ukraine

Sources:
******************

TBP Article: - https://bit.ly/3MonGKJ

US State Dept Report: - https://bit.ly/3sJovX2




01:09:42 - The Ukrainian Neo-Nazis

Sources:
******************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDWpu1

EI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ILtYBV

Intercept Article: - https://bit.ly/34d7gnh

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3KeLyPh

Karas Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Mhit7w

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDnoGg




01:22:59 - Russia and China Deals

Sources:
******************

JH Blog Post: - https://bit.ly/3HCbnXT

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3hALsFr

Fox News Article: - https://fxn.ws/3pDXxhs

B1M Article: - https://bit.ly/3sHl039

UK Column
