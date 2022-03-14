UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Virtue Signalling For Ukraine



Sources:

*****************



Sandi Toksvig Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3KL7uBY



UK Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3MKtPBr









03:29 - UK Pleads To Indict Russians In the Hague



Sources:

******************



Raab statement: - https://bit.ly/3Jb1v97



UK Ukraine Joint Legal Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CFaay7



BBC Newsnight 2014: - https://bbc.in/3w4HxsI



US Congress Letter 2018: - https://bit.ly/3i4juCf



JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3JdsZL4



Scott Ritter Interview: - https://bit.ly/3i3IGZx



UKC Video: - https://bit.ly/3CIDL9D



DWT Article: - https://bit.ly/3i7wGWS













18:50 - Russia's Profits Keep Flowing



Sources:

*****************



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3IciPJr



Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3I9TcJ6









22:01 - Food Insecurity Beckons



Sources:

******************



UN Food and Agricultural Report: - https://bit.ly/35Ucoh2









25:24 - Questions Regarding the Alleged Russian Military Actions



Sources:

*****************



Mariupol Closure: - https://bit.ly/3Jbzmid



Rudaw Article: - https://bit.ly/37h6qqL



Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wcH4EO









30:05 - Bill Maher Asks Questions









31:12 - Nicola Sturgeon Advocates Starting WWIII



Sources:

*****************



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/SJzUm



Alex Neil Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3tX7ckl









37:45 - The Royals and the WEF Welcome The Zelenskys



Sources:

*****************



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3CEdutn



Royal Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3JdNc3r



Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3KIT9pr









44:42 - Ukrainian First Lady Highlights Russians Killing children



Sources:

*****************



LL Article: - https://bit.ly/3IhCQhW



Kvartel 95: - https://bit.ly/3w5IWPL



Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3IhbkRG



Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3MOLRCh









49:37 - The UK's New Ship Building Strategy? No, not Really



Sources:

*****************



STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3CUK5LH



DefenseNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3CEB3C4



Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3q21Q6c



National Article: - https://bit.ly/3i3Xrvp



SDE Article: - https://bit.ly/3JdJwyy











58:33 - Digital Identity Surveillance Regime



Sources:

*****************



Gov't statement: - https://bit.ly/3w1iVkN



Digital Identity Attributes: - https://bit.ly/3q2Hc6f



Yoti: - https://bit.ly/360MYhE



WEF KDTI: - https://bit.ly/35TRpeh



WEF KDTI Consortium: - https://bit.ly/3IcwwIl



Alternative Column article: - https://bit.ly/3taMa2P









01:08:50 - The UK Covid-19 Inquiry - The Establishment Investigates Itself Again



Sources:

*****************



Terms of Reference: - https://bit.ly/3tVfoSj



Inquiry Personnel: - https://bit.ly/3KDOKUI



Hallet Letter: - https://bit.ly/3KI9M4F









01:14:36 - The All Cause Mortality Smoking Gun



Sources:

*****************



Edward Dowd Interview: - https://bit.ly/3tjr2aJ



PNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3JdvFbw



SK Article: - https://bit.ly/37vi4hZ



MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/36jFR3F



CNA article: - https://bit.ly/3CIJr3q











01:20:55 - Raising Concerns About Fluoridation



Sources:

*****************



IAOMT statement: - https://bit.ly/3i9VUUB











01:29:32 - And Finally



Sources:

*****************



Babylon Bee Article: - https://bit.ly/3i89Y0U