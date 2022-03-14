Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 14 Mars 2022, 19:18 Uk Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 14.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visionner la Vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Virtue Signalling For Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Sandi Toksvig Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3KL7uBY

UK Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3MKtPBr




03:29 - UK Pleads To Indict Russians In the Hague

Sources:
******************

Raab statement: - https://bit.ly/3Jb1v97

UK Ukraine Joint Legal Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CFaay7

BBC Newsnight 2014: - https://bbc.in/3w4HxsI

US Congress Letter 2018: - https://bit.ly/3i4juCf

JP Article: - https://bit.ly/3JdsZL4

Scott Ritter Interview: - https://bit.ly/3i3IGZx

UKC Video: - https://bit.ly/3CIDL9D

DWT Article: - https://bit.ly/3i7wGWS






18:50 - Russia's Profits Keep Flowing

Sources:
*****************

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3IciPJr

Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3I9TcJ6




22:01 - Food Insecurity Beckons

Sources:
******************

UN Food and Agricultural Report: - https://bit.ly/35Ucoh2




25:24 - Questions Regarding the Alleged Russian Military Actions

Sources:
*****************

Mariupol Closure: - https://bit.ly/3Jbzmid 

Rudaw Article: - https://bit.ly/37h6qqL

Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wcH4EO




30:05 - Bill Maher Asks Questions




31:12 - Nicola Sturgeon Advocates Starting WWIII

Sources:
*****************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/SJzUm

Alex Neil Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3tX7ckl




37:45 - The Royals and the WEF Welcome The Zelenskys

Sources:
*****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3CEdutn

Royal Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3JdNc3r

Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3KIT9pr




44:42 - Ukrainian First Lady Highlights Russians Killing children

Sources:
*****************

LL Article: - https://bit.ly/3IhCQhW

Kvartel 95: - https://bit.ly/3w5IWPL

Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3IhbkRG

Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3MOLRCh




49:37 - The UK's New Ship Building Strategy? No, not Really

Sources:
*****************

STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3CUK5LH

DefenseNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3CEB3C4 

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3q21Q6c 

National Article: - https://bit.ly/3i3Xrvp

SDE Article: - https://bit.ly/3JdJwyy





58:33 - Digital Identity Surveillance Regime

Sources:
*****************

Gov't statement: - https://bit.ly/3w1iVkN

Digital Identity Attributes: - https://bit.ly/3q2Hc6f

Yoti: - https://bit.ly/360MYhE

WEF KDTI: - https://bit.ly/35TRpeh

WEF KDTI Consortium: - https://bit.ly/3IcwwIl

Alternative Column article: - https://bit.ly/3taMa2P




01:08:50 - The UK Covid-19 Inquiry - The Establishment Investigates Itself Again

Sources:
*****************

Terms of Reference: - https://bit.ly/3tVfoSj

Inquiry Personnel: - https://bit.ly/3KDOKUI

Hallet Letter: - https://bit.ly/3KI9M4F




01:14:36 - The All Cause Mortality Smoking Gun

Sources:
*****************

Edward Dowd Interview: - https://bit.ly/3tjr2aJ

PNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3JdvFbw

SK Article: - https://bit.ly/37vi4hZ

MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/36jFR3F

CNA article: - https://bit.ly/3CIJr3q
 




01:20:55 - Raising Concerns About Fluoridation

Sources:
*****************

IAOMT statement: - https://bit.ly/3i9VUUB





01:29:32 - And Finally

Sources:
*****************

Babylon Bee Article: - https://bit.ly/3i89Y0U

