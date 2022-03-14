UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 14.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visionner la Vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - Virtue Signalling For Ukraine
03:29 - UK Pleads To Indict Russians In the Hague
18:50 - Russia's Profits Keep Flowing
22:01 - Food Insecurity Beckons
25:24 - Questions Regarding the Alleged Russian Military Actions
30:05 - Bill Maher Asks Questions
31:12 - Nicola Sturgeon Advocates Starting WWIII
37:45 - The Royals and the WEF Welcome The Zelenskys
44:42 - Ukrainian First Lady Highlights Russians Killing children
49:37 - The UK's New Ship Building Strategy? No, not Really
58:33 - Digital Identity Surveillance Regime
01:08:50 - The UK Covid-19 Inquiry - The Establishment Investigates Itself Again
01:14:36 - The All Cause Mortality Smoking Gun
01:20:55 - Raising Concerns About Fluoridation
01:29:32 - And Finally
