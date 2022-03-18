Uk column News du 18.03.22 (Vidéo)

Uk column News du 18.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo.
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:19 - Online Safety Bill
Sources:
*****************
DCMS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Im4YjK
Fact sheet: - https://bit.ly/3tklQ65
Draft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3N4o69J
Ofcom Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CVhrtv
Twitter Safety: - https://bit.ly/3Jq48nr
UK column Censored: - https://bit.ly/3ikYQOm
23:44 - Freedom Rallies: - https://bit.ly/34VykrG
24:15 - Ukraine Virtue Signalling
Sources:
*****************
Priti Patel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ufR1z4
Sanction Task Force Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Joi6X3
27:09 - Zelensky's Invokes MLK As He Asks For Weapons
39:47 - The New Jihad In Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Article: - https://bit.ly/3wjxnoq
Euromaidan Press: - https://bit.ly/3ubbB3g
UCMC Donors: - https://bit.ly/3wkj3fq
Reddit FL Page: https://bit.ly/3MXASa1
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3N1RblR
RJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3KPWvqG
Intercept Article: - https://bit.ly/3IlCWF9
58:01 - Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets His Nazis Mixed Up
01:00:54 - Real Nazis
Sources:
*****************
Zakharova Article: - https://bit.ly/3N2ejkd
Project Aerodynamic: - https://bit.ly/3CRf23h
NYP Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3Inq7de
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3CSiSsM
NYP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3CVAVi0
La Stampa Article: - https://bit.ly/3tjqQYT
01:15:56 - NATO Defence Ministers Meeting
Sources:
*****************
NATO defence ministers: - https://bit.ly/37wkX1U
01:17:46 - BoE Raise Interest Rates
Sources:
*****************
BOE Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tkCzGu
Jerome Powell Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qgyC3Y
Federal Reserve tweet: - https://bit.ly/3KSPsO3
01:21:25 - Pelosi Blames Putin For Rising Gas Prices
01:22:50 - Zaghary-Ratcliffe Released
Sources:
****************
Monique Villa Statement: - https://tmsnrt.rs/37I5dsU
Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ImrYz2
Media Landscapes: - Iran BBC media Action used to work in media and communication - https://medialandscapes.org/country/iran/ - XXXXXXXXXXX
01:26:59 - Politician Parnked? Surely Not.
Sources:
****************
Priti Patel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Jt7pT1