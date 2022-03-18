Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Uk column News du 18.03.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 18 Mars 2022, 21:52 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

Uk column News du 18.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo.

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:19 - Online Safety Bill

Sources:
*****************

DCMS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Im4YjK

Fact sheet: - https://bit.ly/3tklQ65

Draft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3N4o69J

Ofcom Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CVhrtv

Twitter Safety: - https://bit.ly/3Jq48nr

UK column Censored: - https://bit.ly/3ikYQOm



23:44 - Freedom Rallies: - https://bit.ly/34VykrG




24:15 - Ukraine Virtue Signalling

Sources:
*****************

Priti Patel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ufR1z4

Sanction Task Force Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Joi6X3




27:09 - Zelensky's Invokes MLK As He Asks For Weapons






39:47 - The New Jihad In Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Article: - https://bit.ly/3wjxnoq

Euromaidan Press: - https://bit.ly/3ubbB3g

UCMC Donors: - https://bit.ly/3wkj3fq

Reddit FL Page: https://bit.ly/3MXASa1

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3N1RblR

RJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3KPWvqG

Intercept Article: - https://bit.ly/3IlCWF9





58:01 - Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets His Nazis Mixed Up





01:00:54 - Real Nazis

Sources:
*****************

Zakharova Article: - https://bit.ly/3N2ejkd

Project Aerodynamic: - https://bit.ly/3CRf23h

NYP Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3Inq7de

BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3CSiSsM

NYP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3CVAVi0

La Stampa Article: - https://bit.ly/3tjqQYT 






01:15:56 - NATO Defence Ministers Meeting

Sources:
*****************

NATO defence ministers: - https://bit.ly/37wkX1U





01:17:46 - BoE Raise Interest Rates

Sources:
*****************

BOE Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tkCzGu

Jerome Powell Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qgyC3Y

Federal Reserve tweet: - https://bit.ly/3KSPsO3





01:21:25 - Pelosi Blames Putin For Rising Gas Prices





01:22:50 - Zaghary-Ratcliffe Released

Sources:
****************

Monique Villa Statement: - https://tmsnrt.rs/37I5dsU

Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ImrYz2

Media Landscapes: - Iran BBC media Action used to work in media and communication - https://medialandscapes.org/country/iran/ - XXXXXXXXXXX






01:26:59 - Politician Parnked? Surely Not.

Sources:
****************

Priti Patel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Jt7pT1

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News 16.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 14.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 11.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 11.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 4.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 4.03.22 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog