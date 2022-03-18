Uk column News du 18.03.22 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:19 - Online Safety Bill



DCMS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Im4YjK



Fact sheet: - https://bit.ly/3tklQ65



Draft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3N4o69J



Ofcom Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CVhrtv



Twitter Safety: - https://bit.ly/3Jq48nr



UK column Censored: - https://bit.ly/3ikYQOm







23:44 - Freedom Rallies: - https://bit.ly/34VykrG









24:15 - Ukraine Virtue Signalling



Priti Patel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ufR1z4



Sanction Task Force Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Joi6X3









27:09 - Zelensky's Invokes MLK As He Asks For Weapons













39:47 - The New Jihad In Ukraine



Article: - https://bit.ly/3wjxnoq



Euromaidan Press: - https://bit.ly/3ubbB3g



UCMC Donors: - https://bit.ly/3wkj3fq



Reddit FL Page: https://bit.ly/3MXASa1



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3N1RblR



RJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3KPWvqG



Intercept Article: - https://bit.ly/3IlCWF9











58:01 - Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets His Nazis Mixed Up











01:00:54 - Real Nazis



Zakharova Article: - https://bit.ly/3N2ejkd



Project Aerodynamic: - https://bit.ly/3CRf23h



NYP Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3Inq7de



BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3CSiSsM



NYP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3CVAVi0



La Stampa Article: - https://bit.ly/3tjqQYT













01:15:56 - NATO Defence Ministers Meeting



NATO defence ministers: - https://bit.ly/37wkX1U











01:17:46 - BoE Raise Interest Rates



BOE Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tkCzGu



Jerome Powell Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qgyC3Y



Federal Reserve tweet: - https://bit.ly/3KSPsO3











01:21:25 - Pelosi Blames Putin For Rising Gas Prices











01:22:50 - Zaghary-Ratcliffe Released



Monique Villa Statement: - https://tmsnrt.rs/37I5dsU



Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ImrYz2



Media Landscapes: - Iran BBC media Action used to work in media and communication - https://medialandscapes.org/country/iran/ - XXXXXXXXXXX













01:26:59 - Politician Parnked? Surely Not.



Priti Patel Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Jt7pT1