UK Column News du 30.03.22 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Vanessa Beeley and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:39 - NATO Summit Lunacy

Sources:

*****************

ZN,UA Article: - https://bit.ly/3qRyB6N

JAM Article: - https://bit.ly/3LuVzbO

08:56 - Who Is Behind The Ukrainian Propaganda

Sources:

*****************

MPN Article: - https://bit.ly/36MJ1gW

WP Article: - https://archive.ph/yeXIt

PRWeek Article: - https://archive.ph/2tBjY

The PRNetwork: - https://bit.ly/3tSakiG

Provoke Media Article: - https://archive.ph/MX9Xc

CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3wOOZJ1

Macpaw Article: - https://bit.ly/3DrwZp9

Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/3Ds2iAn

Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3wxQlaW

Facebook Profile: - https://bit.ly/3tSPhfQ

LinkedIn Profile: - https://bit.ly/3qKYuoL

Online Filing: - https://bit.ly/36FYQpG

Companies House: - https://bit.ly/3iQuh3b

Companies House 002: - https://bit.ly/3DomWkO

31:18 - Ben Wallace Is Concerned About the Arctic

Sources:

*****************

UK Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3DycF5F

Exercise CR 2022: - https://bit.ly/370W9z4

UK DCTTHN: - https://bit.ly/3iO9v4j

Documentary Example: - https://bit.ly/3tTN3wN

35.26 - Who Is Running Western Ukraine Policy

Sources:

*****************

Rand Resport: - https://bit.ly/36W5MyR

AMMN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uI0eAb

SCSPI Report: - https://bit.ly/3DppVJV

Rail Link suspended: - https://bit.ly/3qRsorg



44:13 - Priests Arrested In Ukraine



46:10 - BBC Media Action In Ukraine

Sources:

*****************

BBC MA: - https://bbc.in/3NF6sd0

SIDA CJ Profile: - https://bit.ly/3LvsixC

CAC: - https://bit.ly/389BEAx

FCDO: - https://bit.ly/3LyN3IN

FCDO Partner Agencies: - https://bit.ly/3IONVHm

Wilton Park: - https://bit.ly/3wS6N5Z

WP Gisela Stuart: - https://bit.ly/3DtRZvO

GSF Advisory Board: - https://bit.ly/3IYiH0q

British Council: - https://bit.ly/3iOGeGz

CSC In the UK: - https://bit.ly/3LunRmF

GB China Centre: - https://bit.ly/3IVGvSw

MA Scholarship: - https://bit.ly/3wScn8w

WFD: - https://bit.ly/3tTiTtw

CSP: - https://bit.ly/3DyCLFF

FCDO DevService: - https://bit.ly/36NxlKS

GCHQ: - https://bit.ly/3tVZGr6

MI6 (SIS): - https://bit.ly/3NuObyV



01:07:29: - Online Safety Bill

Sources:

*****************

Nadine Dorries Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qQOJp0

01:11:08 - Worrying Developments In the Netherlands

Sources:

*****************

CHDef Article: - https://bit.ly/3JUzNOb

01:14:20 - Amazing Statement From MHRA

Sources:

*****************

June Raine Statement (go to 01:24:32): - https://bit.ly/3qPTm2w

DH Article: - https://bit.ly/3LlBCEa

01:29:28 - Food Scarcity

Sources:

*****************

Kristalina Georgieva Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uGFNUg

Barbara Woodward Stetement: - https://bit.ly/3iPkl9Z

Michael Gove 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uEYQyp

SFI: - https://bit.ly/3DvfK6r

George Eustice Statement: - https://bbc.in/3K1GcXR

AHDB Article: - https://bit.ly/3qPK6eO

IWM Article: - https://bit.ly/3Lt4ydf