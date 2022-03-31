UK Column News du 30.03.22 (Vidéo)

UK Column News du 30.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Vanessa Beeley and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
00:39 - NATO Summit Lunacy
ZN,UA Article: - https://bit.ly/3qRyB6N
JAM Article: - https://bit.ly/3LuVzbO
08:56 - Who Is Behind The Ukrainian Propaganda
MPN Article: - https://bit.ly/36MJ1gW
WP Article: - https://archive.ph/yeXIt
PRWeek Article: - https://archive.ph/2tBjY
The PRNetwork: - https://bit.ly/3tSakiG
Provoke Media Article: - https://archive.ph/MX9Xc
CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3wOOZJ1
Macpaw Article: - https://bit.ly/3DrwZp9
Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/3Ds2iAn
Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3wxQlaW
Facebook Profile: - https://bit.ly/3tSPhfQ
LinkedIn Profile: - https://bit.ly/3qKYuoL
Online Filing: - https://bit.ly/36FYQpG
Companies House: - https://bit.ly/3iQuh3b
Companies House 002: - https://bit.ly/3DomWkO
31:18 - Ben Wallace Is Concerned About the Arctic
UK Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3DycF5F
Exercise CR 2022: - https://bit.ly/370W9z4
UK DCTTHN: - https://bit.ly/3iO9v4j
Documentary Example: - https://bit.ly/3tTN3wN
35.26 - Who Is Running Western Ukraine Policy
Rand Resport: - https://bit.ly/36W5MyR
AMMN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uI0eAb
SCSPI Report: - https://bit.ly/3DppVJV
Rail Link suspended: - https://bit.ly/3qRsorg
44:13 - Priests Arrested In Ukraine
46:10 - BBC Media Action In Ukraine
BBC MA: - https://bbc.in/3NF6sd0
SIDA CJ Profile: - https://bit.ly/3LvsixC
CAC: - https://bit.ly/389BEAx
FCDO: - https://bit.ly/3LyN3IN
FCDO Partner Agencies: - https://bit.ly/3IONVHm
Wilton Park: - https://bit.ly/3wS6N5Z
WP Gisela Stuart: - https://bit.ly/3DtRZvO
GSF Advisory Board: - https://bit.ly/3IYiH0q
British Council: - https://bit.ly/3iOGeGz
CSC In the UK: - https://bit.ly/3LunRmF
GB China Centre: - https://bit.ly/3IVGvSw
MA Scholarship: - https://bit.ly/3wScn8w
WFD: - https://bit.ly/3tTiTtw
CSP: - https://bit.ly/3DyCLFF
FCDO DevService: - https://bit.ly/36NxlKS
GCHQ: - https://bit.ly/3tVZGr6
MI6 (SIS): - https://bit.ly/3NuObyV
01:07:29: - Online Safety Bill
Nadine Dorries Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qQOJp0
01:11:08 - Worrying Developments In the Netherlands
CHDef Article: - https://bit.ly/3JUzNOb
01:14:20 - Amazing Statement From MHRA
June Raine Statement (go to 01:24:32): - https://bit.ly/3qPTm2w
DH Article: - https://bit.ly/3LlBCEa
01:29:28 - Food Scarcity
Kristalina Georgieva Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uGFNUg
Barbara Woodward Stetement: - https://bit.ly/3iPkl9Z
Michael Gove 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uEYQyp
SFI: - https://bit.ly/3DvfK6r
George Eustice Statement: - https://bbc.in/3K1GcXR
AHDB Article: - https://bit.ly/3qPK6eO
IWM Article: - https://bit.ly/3Lt4ydf