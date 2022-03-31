Overblog
UK Column News du 30.03.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 31 Mars 2022, 20:11 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 30.03.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Vanessa Beeley and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

00:39 - NATO Summit Lunacy

Sources:
*****************

ZN,UA Article: - https://bit.ly/3qRyB6N

JAM Article: - https://bit.ly/3LuVzbO

 

 

08:56 - Who Is Behind The Ukrainian Propaganda

Sources:
*****************

MPN Article: - https://bit.ly/36MJ1gW

WP Article: - https://archive.ph/yeXIt

PRWeek Article: - https://archive.ph/2tBjY

The PRNetwork: - https://bit.ly/3tSakiG

Provoke Media Article: - https://archive.ph/MX9Xc

CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3wOOZJ1

Macpaw Article: - https://bit.ly/3DrwZp9

Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/3Ds2iAn

Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3wxQlaW

Facebook Profile: - https://bit.ly/3tSPhfQ

LinkedIn Profile: - https://bit.ly/3qKYuoL

Online Filing: - https://bit.ly/36FYQpG

Companies House: - https://bit.ly/3iQuh3b

Companies House 002: - https://bit.ly/3DomWkO

 

31:18 - Ben Wallace Is Concerned About the Arctic

Sources:
*****************

UK Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3DycF5F

Exercise CR 2022: - https://bit.ly/370W9z4

UK DCTTHN: - https://bit.ly/3iO9v4j

Documentary Example: - https://bit.ly/3tTN3wN

 

 

35.26 - Who Is Running Western Ukraine Policy

Sources:
*****************

Rand Resport: - https://bit.ly/36W5MyR

AMMN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uI0eAb

SCSPI Report: - https://bit.ly/3DppVJV

Rail Link suspended: - https://bit.ly/3qRsorg

 


44:13 - Priests Arrested In Ukraine

 


46:10 - BBC Media Action In Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

BBC MA: - https://bbc.in/3NF6sd0

SIDA CJ Profile: - https://bit.ly/3LvsixC

CAC: - https://bit.ly/389BEAx

FCDO: - https://bit.ly/3LyN3IN

FCDO Partner Agencies: - https://bit.ly/3IONVHm

Wilton Park: - https://bit.ly/3wS6N5Z

WP Gisela Stuart: - https://bit.ly/3DtRZvO

GSF Advisory Board: - https://bit.ly/3IYiH0q

British Council: - https://bit.ly/3iOGeGz

CSC In the UK: - https://bit.ly/3LunRmF

GB China Centre: - https://bit.ly/3IVGvSw

MA Scholarship: - https://bit.ly/3wScn8w

WFD: - https://bit.ly/3tTiTtw

CSP: - https://bit.ly/3DyCLFF

FCDO DevService: - https://bit.ly/36NxlKS

GCHQ: - https://bit.ly/3tVZGr6

MI6 (SIS): - https://bit.ly/3NuObyV

 


01:07:29: - Online Safety Bill

Sources:
*****************

Nadine Dorries Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qQOJp0

 

 

01:11:08 - Worrying Developments In the Netherlands

Sources:
*****************

CHDef Article: - https://bit.ly/3JUzNOb

 

 

01:14:20 - Amazing Statement From MHRA

Sources:
*****************

June Raine Statement (go to 01:24:32): - https://bit.ly/3qPTm2w

DH Article: - https://bit.ly/3LlBCEa

 

 

01:29:28 - Food Scarcity

Sources:
*****************

Kristalina Georgieva Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uGFNUg

Barbara Woodward Stetement: - https://bit.ly/3iPkl9Z

Michael Gove 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uEYQyp

SFI: - https://bit.ly/3DvfK6r

George Eustice Statement: - https://bbc.in/3K1GcXR

AHDB Article: - https://bit.ly/3qPK6eO

IWM Article: - https://bit.ly/3Lt4ydf

