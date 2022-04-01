Overblog
UK Column News du 1.04.22 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 1 Avril 2022, 21:54 UK Column News Coronavirus Ukraine Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 1.04.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - Inflation Hits

Sources:
*****************

Ofgem Price Check: - https://bit.ly/3iWoOYB

Sunak Statement: - https://archive.ph/Io11m

Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3LETmdX

Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/35z7Hco

Marketwatch Article: - https://on.mktw.net/3qVKpF0

Gold Price: - https://bit.ly/3uPJmHM

Ruble US Exchange Rate: - https://bit.ly/3LpEUX0

TFIGlobal Article: - https://bit.ly/3uNnexJ

Seeking Alpha Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYrkDU

Ruble to USD chart: - https://bit.ly/3qUxrYc





11:12 - Sergey Lavrov Visit to India

Sources:
*****************

Ruble-Rupee Payment System: - https://bit.ly/35ykJqA





12:37 - Europe Faces A Self Imposed Energy Crisis

Sources:
*****************

Bloomberg Article: - https://yhoo.it/3uMCfjl

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3qTKZTL




18:31 - Russia Signals Wider Use of the Ruble

Sources:
*****************

Peskov Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NFjZ3V




20:31 - Liz Visits India In Desperation

Sources:
*****************

Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LBYmQb




22:36 - Ukraine Attacks Russia 




25:13 - The UK Bravely Resists Peace

Sources:
*****************

Times Article: - https://archive.ph/LEjwo

Ministere Des Armies Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3DyhrAk

Ministere Des Armies Map: - https://bit.ly/3DzdY4u

WP Article 001: - https://wapo.st/36NXxoT

WP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wXZI40 

BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/1Px04
 





39:28 - McKinseyGate

Sources:
*****************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYR9E1




44:03 - Is Poland The New Turkey

Sources:
*****************

AN Article: - https://bit.ly/3Kg7wSx

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3qTO7z2

AW Article: - https://bit.ly/3NQD4k2

Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3J3Y6b8




50:16 - Another Donor Round For Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

UK Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qTAGyW





54:13 - Russia and China's Rapid Response Mechanism

Sources:
*****************

Lavrov Statement: - https://archive.ph/uoQIG

Wang Webin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uKFp7e




58.59 - Abramovich Poisoning Nonsense

Sources:
*****************

Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3JZLy5L

Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3uPE1QG

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3LEekJT

Bellingcat Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LzGKEJ





01:02:59 - British Disinformation Disinformation

Sources:
*****************

Carole Cadwalladre Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3NBN9B8

Piers Robinson Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uPPShG

UKC Integrity Initiative: - https://bit.ly/36NYI7B

UK Gov't Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3K3P7bd

Nadine Dorries Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wWJp7i

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/376pWX8





01:16:44 - UK Chancellor Profits From Business With Russia

Sources:
*****************

ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3iTC2Wb





01:18:17 - Drug Resistant TB

Sources:
*****************

Lancet Article: - https://bit.ly/38mYuF9

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NDtfWp




01:21:00 - The Gift of the Ongoing Covid Narrative

Sources:
*****************

DBEIS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wXDyi0

Heal-Covid: - https://heal-covid.net/

MedicalExpress Article: - https://bit.ly/3uU1eBA




01:24:33 - MHRA Vaccine Mortality Equivocation

