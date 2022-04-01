UK Column News du 1.04.22 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - Inflation Hits



Sources:

*****************



Ofgem Price Check: - https://bit.ly/3iWoOYB



Sunak Statement: - https://archive.ph/Io11m



Scotsman Article: - https://bit.ly/3LETmdX



Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/35z7Hco



Marketwatch Article: - https://on.mktw.net/3qVKpF0



Gold Price: - https://bit.ly/3uPJmHM



Ruble US Exchange Rate: - https://bit.ly/3LpEUX0



TFIGlobal Article: - https://bit.ly/3uNnexJ



Seeking Alpha Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYrkDU



Ruble to USD chart: - https://bit.ly/3qUxrYc











11:12 - Sergey Lavrov Visit to India



Sources:

*****************



Ruble-Rupee Payment System: - https://bit.ly/35ykJqA











12:37 - Europe Faces A Self Imposed Energy Crisis



Sources:

*****************



Bloomberg Article: - https://yhoo.it/3uMCfjl



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3qTKZTL









18:31 - Russia Signals Wider Use of the Ruble



Sources:

*****************



Peskov Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NFjZ3V









20:31 - Liz Visits India In Desperation



Sources:

*****************



Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LBYmQb









22:36 - Ukraine Attacks Russia









25:13 - The UK Bravely Resists Peace



Sources:

*****************



Times Article: - https://archive.ph/LEjwo



Ministere Des Armies Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3DyhrAk



Ministere Des Armies Map: - https://bit.ly/3DzdY4u



WP Article 001: - https://wapo.st/36NXxoT



WP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wXZI40



BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/1Px04













39:28 - McKinseyGate



Sources:

*****************



21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYR9E1









44:03 - Is Poland The New Turkey



Sources:

*****************



AN Article: - https://bit.ly/3Kg7wSx



Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3qTO7z2



AW Article: - https://bit.ly/3NQD4k2



Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3J3Y6b8









50:16 - Another Donor Round For Ukraine



Sources:

*****************



UK Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qTAGyW











54:13 - Russia and China's Rapid Response Mechanism



Sources:

*****************



Lavrov Statement: - https://archive.ph/uoQIG



Wang Webin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uKFp7e









58.59 - Abramovich Poisoning Nonsense



Sources:

*****************



Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3JZLy5L



Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3uPE1QG



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3LEekJT



Bellingcat Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LzGKEJ











01:02:59 - British Disinformation Disinformation



Sources:

*****************



Carole Cadwalladre Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3NBN9B8



Piers Robinson Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uPPShG



UKC Integrity Initiative: - https://bit.ly/36NYI7B



UK Gov't Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3K3P7bd



Nadine Dorries Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wWJp7i



21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/376pWX8











01:16:44 - UK Chancellor Profits From Business With Russia



Sources:

*****************



ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3iTC2Wb











01:18:17 - Drug Resistant TB



Sources:

*****************



Lancet Article: - https://bit.ly/38mYuF9



Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NDtfWp









01:21:00 - The Gift of the Ongoing Covid Narrative



Sources:

*****************



DBEIS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wXDyi0



Heal-Covid: - https://heal-covid.net/



MedicalExpress Article: - https://bit.ly/3uU1eBA









01:24:33 - MHRA Vaccine Mortality Equivocation