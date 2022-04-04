Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Uk Column News du 4.04.22

par SLT 4 Avril 2022, 19:22 Uk Column News Ukraine Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

Uk Column News du 4.04.22
Cliquez ici pour visualiser la vidéo

Mike Robinson, David Scott, Brian Gerrish and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

00:36 - Propaganda War In Ukraine

Sources:
*****************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3v04rj4

BBC Live Update: - https://bbc.in/3r4zAAv

SouthFront Article: - https://bit.ly/3NIELjk

Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Jc88XD 

Liz Truss Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3LGCDHa

Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3j16ZrB 



10:50 - Poland Happy to Host US Nuclear Weapons

Sources:
*****************

Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3NKWh6C

FT Article: - https://archive.ph/GzkBh



13:34 - The Western White Washing of Ukrainian Nazis

Sources:
*****************

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3DD2kW1

Time Article: - https://bit.ly/3uUqTK5



20:41 - The BBC's Role In Ukrainian Media 

Sources:
*****************

BBC MA: - https://bbc.in/3x3hAum

UKC Report (go to 46.10): - https://bit.ly/3qWZ0Qw

Wilton Park Values: - https://bit.ly/3j3uZKz

Wilton Park Def' & Sec: - https://bit.ly/3j0xdu8

Woods International LLC: - https://bit.ly/3uRZKYq

Tom Woods Profile: - https://bit.ly/3j0xpJS

APPG: - https://bit.ly/3iZgrvw

APPG Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3DBLuXA



33:19 - Presentation By Peter Ford at The Tea House Theatre



34:05 - Vaccine and Covid Cover Up Exposed In Australia

Sources:
*****************

Sen. Roberts Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r1BvWC

UKC Report (go to 01:14:20): - https://bit.ly/3qWZ0Qw

Independent Article: - https://archive.ph/Rtqgq



43:46 - International Treaty To Establish Global Governance

Sources:
*****************

EU Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r0kIDp



47:30 - The UK Government Push Mass Medication

Sources:
*****************

Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r0rkBo

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3K7d8yk

UK Bill: - https://bit.ly/36UtrQD

Gov't Initiative: - https://bit.ly/3u75BKa 



51:21 - Canadian Officials Fail To Justify Government Illegal Crackdown

Sources:
*****************

TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3NJnlDh

CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3K6JQ2x

LSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3LGcQyy

Maxine Bernier Tweet 01: - https://bit.ly/3r1TuvT

Maxine Bernier Tweet 02: - https://bit.ly/3u5kLzy



57:25 - Volunteers Who Build Schools Attacked By The MSM For Being Far-right

Sources:
*****************

Mail Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3NKIrRI

Mail Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3NL2VK0 

Mail Article 03: - https://bit.ly/3KbDOha




01:04:07 - Online Safety Bill

Sources:
*****************

Michael Grade Appointment: - https://archive.ph/vwFPp




01:05:23 - Federal Reserve Bank Admit They Cause Inflation

Sources:
*****************

Fed Reserve Letter: - https://bit.ly/3u3a1lk




01:07:03 - UK Government Has Loads of Hydrogen To Export Apparently

Sources:
*****************

Government Report: - https://bit.ly/3r4u0hx



01:10:30 - Ferry Failure In Scotland

Sources:
*****************

UKC Report (go to 01:00:10): - https://bit.ly/3Kbb9ZH

TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3NPgFmU

Herald Article: - https://yhoo.it/3J8mNU3

STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3j2d1bd

BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/A0AWh

YFS Article: - https://bit.ly/36MT5XC

STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3J1t8As

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
UK Column News du 1.04.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 1.04.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 30.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 30.03.22 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 28 mars 2022 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 28 mars 2022 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 25 mars 2022 (Vidéo)
UK Column News - 25 mars 2022 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog