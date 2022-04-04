Uk Column News du 4.04.22
Mike Robinson, David Scott, Brian Gerrish and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:36 - Propaganda War In Ukraine
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3v04rj4
BBC Live Update: - https://bbc.in/3r4zAAv
SouthFront Article: - https://bit.ly/3NIELjk
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Jc88XD
Liz Truss Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3LGCDHa
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3j16ZrB
10:50 - Poland Happy to Host US Nuclear Weapons
Newsweek Article: - https://bit.ly/3NKWh6C
FT Article: - https://archive.ph/GzkBh
13:34 - The Western White Washing of Ukrainian Nazis
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3DD2kW1
Time Article: - https://bit.ly/3uUqTK5
20:41 - The BBC's Role In Ukrainian Media
BBC MA: - https://bbc.in/3x3hAum
UKC Report (go to 46.10): - https://bit.ly/3qWZ0Qw
Wilton Park Values: - https://bit.ly/3j3uZKz
Wilton Park Def' & Sec: - https://bit.ly/3j0xdu8
Woods International LLC: - https://bit.ly/3uRZKYq
Tom Woods Profile: - https://bit.ly/3j0xpJS
APPG: - https://bit.ly/3iZgrvw
APPG Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3DBLuXA
33:19 - Presentation By Peter Ford at The Tea House Theatre
34:05 - Vaccine and Covid Cover Up Exposed In Australia
Sen. Roberts Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r1BvWC
UKC Report (go to 01:14:20): - https://bit.ly/3qWZ0Qw
Independent Article: - https://archive.ph/Rtqgq
43:46 - International Treaty To Establish Global Governance
EU Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r0kIDp
47:30 - The UK Government Push Mass Medication
Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r0rkBo
Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3K7d8yk
UK Bill: - https://bit.ly/36UtrQD
Gov't Initiative: - https://bit.ly/3u75BKa
51:21 - Canadian Officials Fail To Justify Government Illegal Crackdown
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3NJnlDh
CBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3K6JQ2x
LSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3LGcQyy
Maxine Bernier Tweet 01: - https://bit.ly/3r1TuvT
Maxine Bernier Tweet 02: - https://bit.ly/3u5kLzy
57:25 - Volunteers Who Build Schools Attacked By The MSM For Being Far-right
Mail Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3NKIrRI
Mail Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3NL2VK0
Mail Article 03: - https://bit.ly/3KbDOha
01:04:07 - Online Safety Bill
Michael Grade Appointment: - https://archive.ph/vwFPp
01:05:23 - Federal Reserve Bank Admit They Cause Inflation
Fed Reserve Letter: - https://bit.ly/3u3a1lk
01:07:03 - UK Government Has Loads of Hydrogen To Export Apparently
Government Report: - https://bit.ly/3r4u0hx
01:10:30 - Ferry Failure In Scotland
UKC Report (go to 01:00:10): - https://bit.ly/3Kbb9ZH
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3NPgFmU
Herald Article: - https://yhoo.it/3J8mNU3
STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3j2d1bd
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/A0AWh
YFS Article: - https://bit.ly/36MT5XC
STV Article: - https://bit.ly/3J1t8As