Le président du Brésil déclare qu'il ne signera pas le traité anti-pandémie de l'OMS (Vidéo)

BRAZIL: President Jair Bolsonaro says he won’t be signing any WHO « pandemic treaty. » pic.twitter.com/aveGXVqjHd
— Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 20, 2022
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com
Blog contre le racisme, le (néo)colonialisme et l'impérialisme
par SLT 23 Mai 2022, 18:34 OMS Pandémie Traité Dictature sanitaire Bolsonaro Brésil Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch
BRAZIL: President Jair Bolsonaro says he won’t be signing any WHO « pandemic treaty. » pic.twitter.com/aveGXVqjHd
— Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 20, 2022
MEDIAS LIBRES
Newsletter
Abonnez-vous pour être averti des nouveaux articles publiés.
Archives
Articles récents
Theme: Autofocus © 2022 - Hébergé par Overblog