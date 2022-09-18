Overblog
Le Professeur Norman Fenton explique comment des statistiques erronées ont manipulé le récit de la Covid (Vidéo)

par SLT 18 Septembre 2022, 10:43

Voir la vidéo du Pr. Norman Fenton en date du 14.09.22 :
How flawed statistics have manipulated the Covid narrative
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeZO0vOyOSEa/

How flawed statistics have manipulated the Covid narrative (Trailer)

