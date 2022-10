Comment l'opération de trolls pro-Ukraine NAFO finance des criminels de guerre par les gens (The Grayzone)

The Golden Rose Synagogue in Lviv was the oldest synagogue in what is now Ukraine, built in 1582, destroyed in 1941.

Today the site hosts a "Jewish-themed restaurant," where there are no prices because "it’s Jewish tradition to haggle." Diners get black hats with fake sidelocks. pic.twitter.com/KriTf41B59

