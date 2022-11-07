Overblog
COP27. En dictature militaire égyptienne, Guterres se la joue AC/DC : Highway to ... Hell (Vidéo)

par SLT 7 Novembre 2022, 21:27 COP 27 Guterres ACDC Hiughway to Hell Dictature Climat Ecologie Articles de Sam La Touch

COP27: "We are on a highway to climate hell," UN chief tells world leaders at conference/ nous sommes sur une autoroute vers l'enfer climatique

AC/DC - Highway to Hell (Live at Donington, 8/17/91)

La dictature militaire du maréchal Sissi reçoit la COP 27 (Mondafrique)
Gaza: plus de 13.000 blessés par Israël, Guterres inquiet d'un risque de guerre (AFP)
Yémen: Guterres presse l'héritier saoudien pour une issue politique (AFP)
Yémen: Guterres réclame l'arrêt de toutes les attaques aériennes et terrestres (AFP)
