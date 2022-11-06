Que contiennent les "vaccins" contre la COVID-19 ? Première partie : les preuves d'un crime mondial contre l'humanité? (International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research)

Que contiennent les "vaccins" COVID-19 ? Première partie : les preuves d'un crime mondial contre l'humanité
Article originel : What is in the so-called COVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity
Par David Hughes, Université de Lincoln
International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 455–586. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.52
Publié le 3.09.22
Note de SLT : La preuve de la présence d'oxyde de graphène dans les "vaccins" contre la COVID-19 serait le scandale qui confirmerait la présence de nanotechnologies. A l'heure actuelle, cette question est contestée, c'est pour cela que nous avons mis dans le Chapô un point d'interrogation à "crime mondial contre l'humanité". Lire l'article en entier avec les photos de 26 recherches indépendantes sur le site du journal scientifique IJVTPR en cliquant ici. Lire aussi un bref résumé sur TrialSite News que nous avons traduit en français ici.
Résumé
Entre juillet 2021 et août 2022, des preuves de la présence d'ingrédients non divulgués dans les " vaccins " contre la COVID-19 ont été publiées par au moins 26 chercheurs/équipes de recherche dans 16 pays différents sur les cinq continents, à l'aide d'analyses spectroscopiques et microscopiques. Bien qu'elles aient travaillé de manière largement indépendante les unes des autres, leurs conclusions sont remarquablement similaires et mettent en évidence le danger clair et présent que la population mondiale ait été trompée sur le contenu des "vaccins" contre la COVID-19. Cela soulève de graves questions sur le véritable objectif de ces dangereuses injections expérimentales qui ont jusqu'à présent été administrées à 5,33 milliards de personnes (plus des deux tiers de la race humaine), y compris des enfants, apparemment sans leur consentement éclairé quant à leur contenu. Parmi les résultats surprenants, on trouve des structures géométriques à arêtes vives, des structures fibreuses ou tubulaires, des formations cristallines, des "microbulles" et de possibles nanotechnologies auto-assemblées. Le sang des personnes ayant reçu un ou plusieurs "vaccins" contre la COVID-19 semble, cas après cas, contenir des corps étrangers et être sérieusement dégradé, les globules rouges étant généralement en formation de Rouleaux. Prises dans leur ensemble, ces 26 études constituent un puissant argument en faveur de l'application de toute la force de l'investigation scientifique au contenu du "vaccin" contre la COVID-19. Si les résultats de ces 26 études sont confirmés, les implications politiques ne sont rien de moins que révolutionnaires : un crime mondial contre l'humanité a été commis, dans lequel chaque gouvernement, chaque organisme de réglementation, chaque organisation médiatique établie et toutes les professions ont été complices.
Mots-clés : Vaccins COVID-19, microscopie électronique, entités biologiques étrangères, nanotechnologie, violations de Nuremberg, composants auto-assemblés, composants métalliques non divulgués, violations du consentement éclairé.
---
