Seymour Hersh parle de son rapport explosif sur le détournement par Zelensky de 400 millions de dollars provenant de l'aide étatsunienne à l'Ukraine (Vidéo)

par SLT 28 Avril 2023, 19:17 Hersh Zelensky Corruption Allégations Ukraine Guerre Russie Articles de Sam La Touch

Bombshell w/ Seymour Hersh: US Blowing Up Nord Stream Was 'Act of War'

Zelensky a détourné 400 millions de dollars alloués par les Etats-Unis pour l'achat de carburant selon Seymour Hersh (Eurasian Times)
Les médias ignorent le rapport explosif de Seymour Hersh sur la destruction du Nord Stream II par les États-Unis (MintPress News)
Nordstream 2 : Seymour Hersh alimente le faux binaire (Off Guardian)
Seymour Hersh : "Comment les Etats-Unis ont mis fin au gazoduc Nord Stream" (Vidéo)
